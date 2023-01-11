Escaping to a historical time full of stories and drama is the best way to drive away those mid-week blues. Who doesn’t like to imagine a life in castles, dressed in European gowns and suits, sipping tea with lavish garden views? Or even fight a war and bring victory to the country? For all the right reasons, period drama movies and web series have garnered attention. Escape from the hustle and bustle of work and watch these best period drama movies and web series on Netflix starting today.

Here is the list of the best period drama movies and web series on Netflix you must be watching to drive away any mid-week blues.

#1 The Pale Blue Eye

Directed by Scott Cooper, this period drama is set in the 1830s starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson and others in lead roles. The plot of this Netflix movie follows a veteran detective Augustus Landor who investigates a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in New York with the help of a young military cadet. The movie made its OTT release on 23 December 2022 and has gained a positive review.

#2 The Empress

This German-origin web series is a must-watch for its interesting plot. A rebellious princess becomes the Empress of Austria and sets out to do things her way, against the pre-structured norms. The web series is directed by Katharina Eyssen and stars Melika Foroutan, Johannes Nussbaum, Elisa Schlott and others in the lead roles.

#3 The Wonder

This 2022 period drama movie is set in 1862 and is directed by Sebastian Lelio. The story follows a young girl who stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. Tourists and pilgrims flock to the village to witness the girl who survives without food for many months. The cast of the movie includes Florence Pugh, Kila Lord Cassidy, Tom Burke and others in lead roles.

#4 Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Yet another period drama movie that is a must-watch movie on Netflix, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, is directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. Adapted from a book of the same name, the story follows a young girl who falls out of love with her husband after an injury. She pursues an affair with a gamekeeper on their estate and starts to uncover her own internal biases. The cast of the movie includes Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell, Ella Hunt and others in lead roles.

#5 Bridgerton

Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, Bridgerton is the story of eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family looking for love and happiness in London’s high society. This British period drama has been created by Chris Van Dusen and stars Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey and others in prominent roles. This web series has two seasons available to stream on Netflix.

