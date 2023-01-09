Nothing intrigues the human mind as much as thoughts of the future and what it might hold. Ever since time began, everyone was probably consumed with what might happen next. To this day, the future is something that fascinates all of us like nothing else. These thoughts are what fuel the sci-fi thriller genre. It is precisely for this that the genre has gained so much popularity over the years. Netflix is an OTT that has been at the forefront of streaming some of the must-watch sci-fi thriller series to have graced the screens. Many of their shows have enjoyed massive popularity.

Here is a list of 6 must-watch sci-fi thriller series on Netflix apart from Stranger Things that will keep you hooked.

Manifest

When a flight experiences a sudden bout of turbulence, the passengers on board are caught unaware of the events that are about to unfold as they step out of the plane when it lands. They are forced to deal with the harsh realities of the effects of what they experienced. Starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and others, this series will keep you bingeing well into the future.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Alice in Borderland

This series is about a gamer who wakes up to an unhappy reality. The protagonist finds himself in an abandoned Tokyo and is forced to play games to survive. Unfortunately, his friends are forced into the same fate as well. The series was directed by Shinsuke Sato. It stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Yuki Morinaga, Keita Machida, and Ayame Misaki.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

The 100

What happens after the end? This is a question that has crossed everyone who has thought about the future. The 100 is a post-apocalyptic, Sci-Fi thriller that serves as a take on this concept. When the earth is being destroyed by a nuclear apocalypse, some people escape to a space station. Three generations later, the station cannot sustain the numbers. A group of 100 teenagers are sent back to earth to assess whether life on earth is possible once again. This series stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Thomas McDonnell, Eli Goree and many others.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Also read: If you loved Wednesday, these 6 best horror series on Netflix will surely excite you

DC Titans

What could be better than superheroes and science fiction? This Netflix series combines the two perfectly for all fans of both genres. Based on the characters from DC comic’s infamous Teen Titans, this series follows along with them as they battle evil with ultra-realistic cinematography. DC Titans stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters and many others.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

3%

Some sci-fi thrillers bank on the rich and poor divide of the future to open our eyes to societal divisions today. 3% is a refreshing twist on this idea. The series follows the attempts of the idealistically minded protagonist who tries to make her way into a virtual paradise populated by the most influential and affluent. This Portuguese language series stars Bianca Comparato as its lead.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Dark

As children start disappearing from a village in Germany, dark secrets about the past of four families start to emerge. They also begin to discover several things about their ancestors, spanning back several generations. There is a lot of complexity to the plot, and the cast, as the series also involves time travel. Dark was directed by Baran bo Odar.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.