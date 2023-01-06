Netflix is known for its list of high-quality offerings. It has released many shows that have made us binge like it was the end of the world. Wednesday is one such series that was released on Netflix with a rather warm reception from both fans and critics. It was creative and engaging, which is part of what makes a good horror story. But this isn’t the first time Netflix has come out with something that was a massive success. There are a lot of offerings from the OTT that should catch your attention just as much as Wednesday did. Things just seem to be getting better with Netflix every year. We took a look back into Netflix to compile a list of the best horror shows just for you.

Here is a list of the 6 best horror series on Netflix you will love if you’ve watched Wednesday.

1. Love, Death & Robots

Yes, you’ve heard your friends mention this series to you over and over again. However, if you haven’t watched it yet, this series is one you simply cannot miss. With every episode featuring a new story, different directors and entirely new casts, Love, Death & Robots will leave you in awe. Every episode is an example of just how much creativity can exist within the genre of horror.

2. The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Is a must-watch for anyone who is just starting to get interested in horror series. Often considered the gold standard of the entire genre, this series about surviving a zombie apocalypse will definitely keep you entertained while also scaring the life out of you. Starring the likes of Jon Bernthal, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun and Andrew Lincoln, this series should be added to your “must-watch” list.

3. Kingdom

For all the zombie lovers out there, here’s a unique South Korean twist on an idea that seems overdone at times. This series has nothing to do with the word conventional. In true South Korean fashion, this series is original and refreshing. The plot revolves around a plague that resurrects the dead during Korea’s Joseon Dynasty. The series stars Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona, Kim Sung-kyu and Jeon Seok-ho, amongst many others. It was directed by Kim Seong-hun and Park In-je.

Also read: Must-watch Korean horror web series on Netflix that guarantee goosebumps

4. Castlevania

This animated horror series follows Vampire count Dracula as he seeks revenge for the death of his human wife. The series features the voices of Alejandra Reynoso, Richard Armitage, James Callis, Graham McTavish and Lance Reddick, along with several others. Castlevania has thirty-two episodes divided into four seasons.

5. The Haunting of the Hill House

Nothing gives us a better scare than a supernatural horror series. This series will definitely test how brave you are. The haunting of the Hill House is about a family that goes through a series of gripping events. These events cause them to leave a project of renovating a house. However, they are all forced back together and have to face all the things that have traumatised them. The show stars Michael Huisman, Carla Gugino and many others. The series was directed by Michael Flanagan.

Ash vs Evil Dead

Made as a sequel to the three Evil Dead movies, this show is just as scary but with a lot more humour. The series follows the hero who has grown older since his last big adventure. He has to give up his normal existence to go and fight evil once more. Ash vs Evil Dead stars Bruce Campbell, Ray Santiago and Dana DeLorenzo amongst others.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.