A total of 11 Indian movies made it to the 95th Academy Awards, popularly called the Oscars, eligibility list. From SS Rajamouli’s RRR to the latest release Kantara, four South Indian movies have secured a place in the Oscars eligibility list released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts on Tuesday.

RRR, Kantara (Kannada), directed by Rishab Shetty, Vikrant Rona (Kannada), directed by Anup Bhandari, and Iravin Nizhal (Tamil), directed by Parthiban are the four movies that have been listed in the Oscars eligibility list. From Bollywood, Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by R Madhavan, The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, and The Next Morning, directed by Senthil Kumar Alamuthu, have been listed.

Gujarati movie The Last Film Show, directed by Pan Nalini, is India’sofficial entry at the Oscars. Tuzhya Sathi Kahihi, Directed by Sanjay Madhavrao and Me Vasantrao, directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, are the two Marathi movies that have grabbed a chance at the Oscars.

A total of 301 feature films were announced for the race by the academy. The new Oscars list includes Indian movies that can officially compete in various categories. A mention in this list does not guarantee that these movies will advance to the final nominations. The Oscars nominations will be announced on 24 January 2023, and the award presentation ceremony will be held on 12 March 2023.

