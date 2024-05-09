Whether you watch them on the big screen or on the comfort of your phone or tablet, hallmark movies like RRR undoubtedly have the ability to thrill your heart and soul. This May, you can experience the first-time tingles all over again, as SS Rajmouli’s much-celebrated epic from 2022, RRR, is coming back to theatres on 10 May 2024! With a slow release radar this month, the distributors of the movie, Pen Movies, turned to a strategic re-release, two years after its first showing. Announcing the news in a reminiscent way, Pen Movies took to X (formerly known as Twitter), on 6 May, asking followers for the full form of RRR. Later, the team came up with their own answer, which surely generated excitement and energy among everyone, as they announced that RRR stands for ‘RRR-RE-RELEASE’.

And that’s how the whole world came to know that the blockbuster, is all set to grace the silver screen again! The official announcement of RRR’s rerelease reads, “This dashing duo is back again to swoon you with their moves & outstanding performance.”

RRR, a Telugu movie, tells the fictionalized story of two brilliant Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie depicts their struggles and journeys as they fight against the colonial rule of the British Empire and the Nizams of Hyderabad. With incredible actors from both Tollywood and Bollywood, including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan, the movie was fabulous enough to grab everyone’s attention. In a world filled with different kinds of movies, RRR stands out with a classic style.

The re-release of RRR in 2024 is a super exciting moment for every cinephile. With cool fights, an incredible storyline, amazing visuals and, of course, fantastic songs, can RRR’s second theatrical run break its own record?

Having debuted in October 2022, RRR has amassed a staggering gross total of Rs 1271.30 crore in global box-office collections. Given the trend of re-released films outperforming their initial runs, it’s not far-fetched to anticipate that RRR, backed by its immense hype and substantial fanbase, could redefine its own benchmark.

As S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus makes its comeback, promising to charm audiences for the second time, lets get ready to scream RRR in the theatre again!

