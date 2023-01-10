With the Sankranti festival around the corner, people, especially students and working professionals, heaved a sigh of relief. From the releases of much-awaited star-studded movies to digital premiers of many others, the long weekend the festival brought with it looks entertaining. Adding more spice to this already eventful week of January, 11 web series are releasing on OTTs such as Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and others. Make sure to check them out.

Below are the details of the web series releasing this week of January on OTTs.

Vikings: Valhalla S2

Vikings Valhalla Season 2 picks off from where the first concluded. Leif, Freyd and Harald’s hopes are dashed by the fall of Kattegat, and they are forced to put their bravery to the test. They find themselves going beyond the comfort of their fjords and are on the run in the Scandinavian lands. Jeb Stuart, the creator of the series, expressed that the whole point of season 2 is to push the three heroes out of their comfort zones. The series stars Leo Sutter, Frida Gustavvson and Sam Corllet.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 January 2023

Chasing Waves

The series documents Japan and aims to enrich its surf culture, which makes Japan one of a kind. The documentary features exceptional surfers like Mahina Maeda, Yuma Takanuki, Sara Kohrogi and others. The docu-series captures the beautiful coastline of Japan and takes the viewers on a surfing journey with extraordinary cinematography. The series is directed by Jason Baffa.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 11 January 2023

Hunters S2

Season 2 of the much-awaited crime thriller series, Hunters, will primarily focus on clashes between Jonah’s Hunters and FBI Agent Millie Morris’s Taskforce. The Nazi Hunters hit the road once again upon learning that Adolf Hitler is confidentially residing in South America. The historical crime series was created by David Weil, and the cast includes Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Lena Olin and Jerrika Hinton.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 13 January 2023

Trial By Fire

Trial by Fire is based on the deadly Uphaar cinema fire tragedy that took place in Dehli in the year 1997. Heartbroken parents, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy seek justice as they lost their two kids in the Uphaar Cinema Fire. It depicts the aftermath of the tragedy and the fight for justice to honour lives lost. The series is directed by Prashant Nai and stars Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 January 2023

Sky Rojo S3

Created by Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato, Sky Rojo is a Spanish dark comedy action drama starring Veronica Sanchez, Lali Esposito, and Yanu Prado in the lead roles. Three prostitutes, in pursuit of freedom, escape their pimp, who follow their trail. The journey they embark on is a dangerous one, as two henchmen are on their backs to capture them.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 January 2023

Koala Man

Koala Man is an adult animated series created by Michael Cusack. The series is set in a parallel universe in which the tragic Titanic wreck never happened, which results in the destruction of the USA. When Australia becomes a superpower, a self-proclaimed superhero with no special powers fights evildoers.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 10 January 2023

