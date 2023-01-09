With the onset of a new year, we are pampered yet again with new shows premiering and previously released movies being uploaded on Prime. With these releases, thriller fans, in particular, appear to be in for a real treat. Here are six Amazon Prime January releases that you could check on the platform as and when you need to catch a break from a monotonous routine.

Phone Bhoot

Starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khaatar and Siddarth Chaturvedi in prominent roles, Phone Bhoot is a Hindi horror comedy film directed by Gurmeet Singh. Major and Gullu are two unemployed men who strike a business deal with a ghost, Ragini. However, a vile ghost plans to sabotage their mission. Phone Bhoot is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

HIT: The Second Case

Krishna Dev is an easygoing cop who works for the Homicide Intervention Team. He gets caught up in a grisly murder case, and as he uncovers the case, he encounters several threats. The Telugu cinema stars Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Komalee Prasad and Maganti Srinath in the lead roles. Sailesh Kolanu directed the film. It is recommended to check out this Amazon Prime Video.

Jurassic World Dominion

Fours years after the volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar, humans and dinosaurs now co-exist all over the world. The future of the planet is questioned, and tension arises when humans exploit history’s most fearsome creatures. The film was directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern.

Orphan: First Kill

Orphan: First Kill is a psychological crime thriller directed by William Brent Bell that serves as a prequel to the 2009 film Orphan. The film revolves around Leena Klammer, who breaks out of an Estonian psychiatric facility and fakes her identity as Esther Albright. Esther happens to be the long-lost daughter of Allen and Tricia Albright, a wealthy family in the USA. Tricia soon figures out the truth and takes action to protect her family. Isabelle Furhman, Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland are part of the cast. Catch the movie on Prime!

The Rig

The Rig is a supernatural thriller series about a group of Scottish oil rig workers who were faced with adversity on their way to the mainland. As the workers were beginning to return to the mainland, they were cloaked by a mysterious fog. This film was directed by John Strickland and stars Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen and others.

Hunters Season 2

Season 2 of the much-awaited Prime series, Hunters, will primarily focus on clashes between Jonah’s Hunters and FBI Agent Millie Morris’s Taskforce. The Nazi Hunters hit the road once again upon learning that Adolf Hitler is confidentially residing in South America. The historical crime series was created by David Weil and will premiere on Amazon Prime on 13 January 2023. The cast includes Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Lena Olin and Jerrika Hinton.

