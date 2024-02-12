This weekend brings a diverse array of entertainment options to various OTT platforms. From captivating dramas to heartwarming love stories, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s look at the upcoming OTT movie releases this week –

Queen Elizabeth: Directed by M Padmakumar, this Indian Malayalam-language film follows the journey of Elizabeth, a headstrong unmarried woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she reevaluates her choices during a business trip to Coimbatore. Set against an urban backdrop, the film explores themes of self-discovery and personal growth.

Release date: 14 February 2024

OTT Platform: Zee5

Love Storiyaan: Prime Video India’s original series showcases six heartwarming love stories, each highlighting the resilience of love in the face of adversity. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and conceptualized by Somen Mishra, the series promises to captivate audiences with its emotional depth and compelling narratives.

Release date: 14 February 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Saba Nayagan: Join Saba on his journey to adulthood in “Saba Nayagan”, a charming tale that explores the essence of friendship and love. Starring Ashok Selvan, Megha Akash, Karthika Muralidharan, and Chandini Chowdary, this film promises to tug at your heartstrings with its endearing storyline.

Release date: 14 February 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ hotstar

Abraham Ozler: Brace yourself for a thrilling ride with “Abraham Ozler”, as veteran cop Abraham Ozler, ACP Trichur, races against time to solve a serial killing case. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and featuring Jayaram in the titular role, this suspenseful drama is bound to keep you hooked till the very end.

Release date: 16 February 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ hotstar

The Kerala Story: Directed by Sudipto Sen, this Indian Hindi-language drama delves into the harrowing experiences of three girls manipulated into converting to another religion. Divided into two parts, the film offers a poignant portrayal of their journey, from innocence to radicalization, against the backdrop of shocking real-life incidents.

Release date: 16 February 2024

OTT Platform: Zee5

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani: SonyLIV’s legal drama immerses viewers in the complex world of the Raisinghani family as they navigate a tumultuous legal battle. Led by Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, the series intricately weaves together intricate legal proceedings with personal struggles, offering a captivating narrative that challenges perceptions of justice and morality.

Release date: 12 February 2024

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

SALAAR: The Hindi version of Prabhas’ action-packed film “SALAAR: Part 1 – Ceasefire” is finally here, set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 16. While fans have already experienced the film in other languages, the arrival of the Hindi version promises an exhilarating adventure for audiences.

Release date: 16 February 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

So, grab your popcorn and settle in for a week filled with riveting stories with the OTT movie releases this Week!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.