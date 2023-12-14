Salaar, the big-ticket movie of hero Prabhas, is set to hit screens on 22 December 2023. This multi-starrer movie is catching the attention of cine goers as it has been directed by Prashant Neel, who had directed the superhit KGF movies (Chapters 1 & 2). Made with a whopping budget of Rs. 400 crore, Salaar: Part-1 Ceasefire, is being released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Despite the flop of Adipurush, Prabhas’ most recent release, the craze for this ‘Darling’ remains intact if the pre-release business of his latest venture is any indication. The flick has reportedly done a theatrical and non-theatrical business of over Rs. 600 crore worldwide. Its trailer, released on 01 December 2023, created a record by drawing views in millions within a short period. The makers also released a song from the movie on Wednesday and the Salaar team is getting ready to go on a drive to promote the film. Said to be loaded with violence, Salaar has been given an ‘A’ certificate by the Censor Board.

New technology

Set in the backdrop of gangsters, Salaar, for the first time in the Indian film industry, has used the DCT (Dark Centric Theme) technology, popular in Hollywood, for more visual impact. While Shruthi Haasan shares the screen with the tall Tollywood hero, the other starcast include Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shreya Reddy.

Prabhas, one of the top paid actors in India, has no hits to his kitty after Baahubali 2 which was released in 2017. Saaho, which hit screens two years later, amid much hype, got an average talk, while the films that followed — Radhe Shyam and Adipurush — bombed at the box-office. Lying low, after two disasters in a row, Prabhas fans are eagerly awaiting a big hit from their ‘Darling’.

