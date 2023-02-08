Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its superhero movies, which made our childhood all the more amazing. Right from the first Avengers movie to Endgame, we were thoroughly spoilt. Apart from its well-known movies, Marvel also has some promising series up its sleeve this year. We compiled a list of action-packed, Marvel web series releasing in 2023, with gripping plotlines, worth adding to your watchlist.

Here are 8 Marvel web series releasing in 2023.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

13-year-old Lunella, accidentally brings a ten-ton Tyrannosaurus, through the time vortex, to present-day New York. The animated series stars Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Alison Brie, and others as voice actors. It is created by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland.

Release Date: 10 February 2023

Marvel’s What If…?

Marvel’s What If, explores alternative realities and shows what would happen if pivotal MCU moments took place differently. The animated series stars Jeffrey Wright, Terri Douglas, Matthew Wood, and others. Season 2 of the series is set to make its comeback in early 2023.

Secret Invasion

Nick Fury and Talos, team up to stop shapeshifting aliens, Skrulls, who are infiltrating the earth. The action sci-fi series features Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, and Cobie Smulders. The series was created by Kyle Bradstreet.

Echo

Maya Lopez has to reconnect, and embrace her Native American roots if she ever wants to move forward in life. The adventure series stars Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and others. The Hawkeye spin-off series is created by Marion Dayre and will premiere in late 2023.

Loki Season 2

Loki Season 2 stars Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and other notable actors. The series is directed by Aaron Moorhead and is set to premiere in the first half of 2023.

Ironheart

Riri Williams, a genius teenage inventor, creates an advanced armour that is just as good as Ironman’s. The action series is created by Brian Michael Bendis, Mike Deodato, Eve Ewing, and Kevin Lombard. It stars Dominique Thorne in the titular role. The series will premiere in the first half of the year.

X-Men ’97

X-Men ’97 will continue the story of the original animated series that aired from 1992 to 1997. Magneto, Wolverine, Rogue, Beast, and more are included in the series. Jennifer Hale, Chris Potter, Ray Chase, and others star in the series. The series will premiere in the second half of the year.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha Coven of Chaos created by Jac Schaeffer is a spin-off from the series, WandaVision. Kathryn Hahn takes on the role of Agatha Darkness, who pretends to be Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s noisy neighbour. The series will premiere in late 2023.

