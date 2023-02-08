Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and love seems to be everywhere. To spend this week feeling the excitement of love, until the special day arrives, binging on web series seems to be perfect. Web series have been captivating everyone’s hearts with contemporary plotlines and romantic web series are no less in comparison. They capture the true essence of love. Having said that, we have made a list of some of the best romantic Indian web series on OTT to binge on this Valentine’s week. Binge on them with your loved ones and feel the love.

Little Things

Dhruv and Kavya are a cohabiting couple in their 20s. The series unfolds to show how the young couple balances their relationship and work, in modern Mumbai. Created by Dhruv Sehgal and Abhinandan Sridhar, this romantic series features Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal, Aman Bhagat, and others in notable roles. It has four seasons. ‘

OTT Platform: Netflix

Permanent Roommates

Tanya and Mikesh, are a couple who intend to get married after being in a long-distance relationship for three years. Produced by The Viral Fever, this romantic comedy series stars Nidhi Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Deepak Kumar Mishra, and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Baarish

The story follows a married couple Anuj and Gauravi, who have contradicting personalities and backgrounds. They get married due to unforeseeable circumstances, however, they end up falling in love with each other. Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi play the lead roles in this romantic drama series.

OTT Platform: Zee5 / JioCinema

It Happened in Hong Kong

Amol and Ahana, accidentally meet in Hong Kong and get along well with each other. However, their journey comes to an end, when they are forced to part ways with each other. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, this romantic comedy series features Amol Parashar and Aahana Kumra in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Voot / JioCinema

Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Two separated friends Tanie and Sumer, coincidentally meet in London and end up working with each other. The series unfolds to show how they get past an awkward separation while working together. This romantic series stars Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi, and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Flames

Rajat falls in love with Ishita, a new girl in his tuition. The series is all about young love and friendship. Written by Kunal Aneja, this romantic comedy series stars Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala, Sunakshi Grover, and others in notable roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

