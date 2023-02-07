Romance is in the air as the 14th of February approaches. With just a week left for the most romantic day of the year, it is high time to get into the mood for this special day. However, it might be difficult to do so with the busy schedules that come with the second month of the year. Fortunately, there are several enchanting romantic movies available on Netflix that you can watch conveniently in the comfort of your home, to get Valentine’s fever going. For those looking forward to next week with passion and enamoured hearts.

Here are 5 of the latest romantic movies on Netflix to get in the mood for Valentine’s Day.

Persuasion

Missed chances are an intriguing concept to base romance movies on. This movie is about a young woman, who meets a dashing young man whose proposal she was forced to turn down eight years ago. The plot revolves around the choices she makes in the circumstances she finds herself in. Directed by Carrie Cracknell, Persuasion stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird and others.

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

Royalteen

When a teenage girl with a scandal-ridden past meets a fun-loving prince, an improbable romance ensues between them. Their relationship puts them in a very difficult situation as the prince is expected to lead a nation while the girl struggles to keep her past a secret. The film is directed by Per-Olav Sørensen and Emilie Beck. It stars Ines Høysæter Asserson and Mathias Storhøi as leads.

IMDb rating: 5.2/10

Nitham Oru Vaanam

A young man who is predisposed to a very negative outlook on the world gets his heart broken. He sets out on a journey to heal himself. On this journey, he gains happiness and a potential lover. Nitham Oru Vaanam was directed by Ra Karthik and stars Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma in lead roles.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Along for the Ride

Two insomniacs who are also BMX enthusiasts meet each other one fateful evening. Auden is about to go to college and has led a rather reclusive life so far. Eli is a mysterious person who helps Auden experience all she has been missing out in life so far. The movie is directed by Sofia Alvarez and stars Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli in lead roles.

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

20th Century Girl

20th Century Girl is a story that talks about young love, friendship and missed opportunities. The story revolves around a teenage girl, who has the task of keeping tabs on her best friend’s crush. Soon she finds herself in the same situation as her best friend as she falls in love with a boy. As the story proceeds, drama rises, and so does the confusion. Na Bo-ra is played by Kim Yoo-jung and Poong Woon-ho is played by Byeon Woo-seok. This romantic film was directed by Bang Woo-ri.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

