Every week, Netflix spoils us with new content. The well-known OTT platform is acknowledged for its excellent films and series. Netflix has already released some great content in the first month of the year and will keep doing so in the months to come. Anytime you feel the urge to beat the midweek blues, watch one of these upcoming movies releasing on Netflix.

Here are 6 upcoming movies releasing on Netflix to look forward to.

Jung_E

Civil war arises when Adrian Republic, attacks other humans residing in man-made shelters in space. An elite soldier’s brain is cloned in order to create a robot mercenary to fight against the Adrian Republic. The Korean sci-fi movie is directed by Sang Ho Yeon and stars Kang Soo Yeon, Kim Hyun Joo, and Ryu Kyung Soo in the lead roles.

Release date: 20 January 2023

You People

You People, follows a new couple and their families, as they learn to adapt to each other’s cultures and accept their differences. The English rom-com is directed by Kenya Barris. The movie stars Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis, and others.

Release date: 20 January 2023

The Invitation

After the death of her mother, Evie traces her long-lost family. She is welcomed with open arms by the new family, only to discover later the motive behind their generosity. The English horror-thriller stars Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty in the prominent roles. Jessica M. Thompson directed the film.

Release date: 28 January 2023

Raangi

Thaiyal discovers a fake Facebook account of her niece. She encounters Aalim, a boy from Libya that is connected with the account. Soon the FBI arrests Thaiyal and her niece and uses them as bait to get Aalim in custody. Trisha Krishnan, Anaswara Rajan, and Bekzod Abdumalikov are in the titular roles. The Tamil thriller film is directed by M Saravanan.

Release date: 29 January 2023

True Spirit

Sixteen-year-old Jessica plans to become the youngest person ever to sail solo. She seeks to fulfil her dream and learns to face her fears along the journey. The English biography film is based on the true story of Jessica Watson. It is directed by Sarah Spillane and stars Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Teagan Croft, and others.

Release date: 3 February 2023

Your Place or Mine

Two best friends swap houses for a week. Debbie decides to finally pursue her lifelong dream, while Peter volunteers to take care of her son for the week. Directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, the English rom-com stars Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Jesse Williams, and others.

Release date: 10 February 2023

