Embark on a heart-pounding journey through the 10 best survival thriller movies available on Netflix. From post-apocalyptic dystopias to isolated horrors, these films push characters to the brink, challenging their will to survive against all odds. Delve into a world of suspense, resilience, and adrenaline-fueled tales that keep you on the edge of your seat. Brace yourself for a gripping exploration of survival instincts and the human spirit in the face of unforgiving circumstances.

Here is the list of top survival thriller movies on Netflix you should watch over the weekend.

Awake (2021)

Directed by Mark Raso, this science-fiction thriller, perfect for survival drama and thriller enthusiasts, depicts a global catastrophe that eradicates electronics and induces severe insomnia. People turn violent and irrational. Jill, a former army medic and a single mother, thinks her daughter might hold the cure. Amid worldwide struggle for survival, she fights to keep her children safe.

Bird Box (2018)

Based on Josh Malerman’s novel, ‘Bird Box’ follows Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock), a mother shielding her two children from malevolent forces. These unseen entities manifest people’s deepest fears, driving them to insanity and self-destruction, making survival a perilous quest.

The Red Sea Diving Resort (2019)

Based on true events from the 1980s, ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’ unveils the covert Israeli operation that used a phoney Arous (Sudan) holiday spot as cover. This front hid a daring Mossad mission, rescuing Ethiopian Jews from Sudanese refugee camps, providing a riveting glimpse into their clandestine humanitarian efforts.

How It Ends (2018)

Starring Theo James and Forest Whitaker, while not a top pick, this Netflix movie fits if you’re into survival action and exhausted other options. The pace is relaxed, deviating from the typical genre intensity, offering a simple story of a man striving to reunite with his fiancée in a post-apocalyptic world. Manage your expectations for a casual watch to pass the time.

Cadaver (2020)

Norwegian film ‘Cadaver,’ helmed by young director Jarand Herdal, delves into the theme of survival, prompting introspection on its true essence. Set in a post-nuclear disaster city, the movie explores a populace teetering on the brink of survival, raising poignant questions about the sacrifice of humanity in the struggle for existence, where some opt for death over a desolate life.

Sweetheart (2019)

In ‘Sweetheart,’ Jennifer and her friends face a yachting trip gone awry as a storm sinks their vessel. Stranded on an island after her friend Brad’s demise, she battles to survive. Unexpectedly, a menacing sea creature emerges at night, leading to a harrowing struggle for survival. The film unfolds as Jennifer fights to stay alive and protect her remaining friends from the horrifying creature.

The Platform (2019)

The Spanish thriller ‘El Hoyo’ (translated as ‘The Hole’) is a dystopian tale set in a vertical prison with two inmates per floor. A descending platform delivers food, but the lower levels suffer scarcity as it depletes based on consumption from above. Goreng, in cell 48, navigates this grim society, showcasing shifts in character dynamics. Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and writers David Desola and Pedro Rivero draw a chilling parallel to our own society’s dynamics.

The Ritual (2017)

Adapted from Adam Nevill’s novel, ‘The Ritual’ is a British horror film following a group of college friends reuniting for a tribute hike in Sweden’s eerie forests after a friend’s tragic death. As they grapple with their past, a malevolent ancient force haunts the shadows. Director David Bruckner masterfully uses the ominous landscape to craft a bone-chilling narrative. Starring Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Robert James-Collier, Sam Troughton, and Paul Reid, the movie was filmed in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains.

IO The Last on Earth (2019)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, ‘IO’ depicts Earth as abandoned, with humanity relocated to Jupiter’s moon, IO. Scientist Sam Walden remains hopeful, believing Earth can still support life. She transmits a broadcast in a quest to connect with fellow survivors on Earth, hoping to prove its habitability and restore humanity to its home planet.

Alive (2020)

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, this film amplifies virus fears with a zombie twist. Joon-woo, a young gamer, grapples with survival when a zombie outbreak engulfs Seoul, leaving him isolated in his parents’ apartment. In a battle for survival, he navigates the grim reality, ultimately learning to rely on his own instincts.

