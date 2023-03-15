Netflix is loaded with a plethora of content to meet our entertainment needs. The movies on the popular OTT platform are known for their vast range of genres and gripping plotlines. Survival drama movies, in particular, are popular for keeping the audience engaged, throughout the film. The genre’s suspense, sense of mystery, and unpredictable plot twists make it enjoyable to watch. This compilation of the best survival-based drama movies on Netflix will have you on the edge of your seat.

Here are the 6 best survival-based drama movies on Netflix.

Against the Ice

Two men must fight to survive when they get left behind during a Denmark expedition. They explore Greenland’s vast landscape, in search of a lost map. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, and others star in this English adventure drama. Peter Flinth directed the film.

The Platform

Prisoners are held in vertical cells, with two inmates in each cell. Food is delivered via a platform which halts at each level for two minutes. The people on lower levels get to eat only what has been left, by those on the upper levels. The Spanish thriller stars Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan, and others. Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia directed the film.

The Decline

A fatal accident in a survival training camp sends participants into a panic. This sets the stage for a showdown, among the trainees there. Guillaume Laurin, Marie-Evelyne Lessard, and Réal Bossé star in prominent roles. Patrice Laliberté directed the French action thriller.

Cargo

Andy and Kay try to protect their daughter, Rosie, as a virus spreads throughout Australia. The virus turns humans into zombies, within 48 hours of infection. The English thriller movie stars Simone Landers, Martin Freeman, Marlee Jane Dobbins, and others in titular roles. Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke directed the movie.

Birdbox

A mysterious unseen force drives people to suicide and wipes out the majority of the population. A woman and her two children embark on a dangerous journey, in search of safety. The English mystery film stars Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, and John Malkovich star in notable roles. Susanne Bier directed the movie.

Cast Away

Chuck Nolan, a FedEx executive, gets stranded on a desolate island, following a deadly plane crash. He undergoes physical and emotional transformation, as he learns to survive in his new home. Tom Hanks takes on the lead role in the English movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

