One of the highlights of any man’s week is the time he gets to spend with his closest friends doing activities they can all bond over. We all know that the bonds that men share are very crucial and a cornerstone of any healthy society. One thing that most men can bond over is a love for adventure and experiences that enrich their friendships. It is no surprise then that a lot of men share a love for the same movies too. Additionally, these movies have a couple of things in common like a sense of adventure, a long list of ideal characteristics that the heroes portray, and intriguing storylines. Many of these movies come in series and are perfect for a movie marathon with the boys.

Here are 5 top-rated English movie series you can watch on OTT with the boys for an adventurous and fun-filled movie marathon.

Lord of The Rings

Lord of The Rings is a portrayal of the age-old struggle between good and evil both within us and in the world around us. It follows Frodo who is tasked with destroying a ring in order to rid the world of evil. Meanwhile, to aid him and distract the forces of evil away from him, his friends wage a war against the armies of the Dark Lord Sauron. The three films star Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Ian Mckellan, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom and several others. It was directed by Peter Jackson.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.8-9.0/10

Star Wars

The Star Wars series is set “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away”, in which humans and various alien species co-exist. Therefore, the conflicts within this series are galaxy-sized and lead to spectacular adventures for the lead characters. The films in this series have had a wealth of actors starring in them over the years. Notable actors include Liam Neeson, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Natalie Portman and several others. The series was written by George Lucas while 4 out of the 9 movies in the series were directed by him.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.5-8.7/10

Indiana Jones

Yet another series created by George Lucas himself, this series is about the adventures of a professor of archaeology. He constantly finds himself on the trail of evil people seeking powerful ancient relics for personal gain. The series stars none other than Harrison Ford with a supporting cast that changes for each film. The first 4 movies were directed by Steven Spielberg and the upcoming film, which is the fifth instalment in the series, is directed by James Mangold. The movie is set to release in June this year.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.2-8.4/10

Die Hard

The Die Hard series is the most action-packed on this list of top-rated English movie series on OTT. With five movies in this series, all starring none other than Bruce Willis, this series has a cult following like few others. From mentions in popular TV shows to several fans quoting several lines from the movies, this series is a must-watch for those in search of a cult action thriller.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 5.2-8.2/10

The Matrix

The Matrix is set in a world where a race of super-aware machines has imprisoned mankind in a virtual reality system. The series follows a group of people who have managed to break out of the system and want to rescue all of humanity. The films star Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, and others. The series is directed by the Wachowski siblings.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.7-8.7/10

