With so many wonderful things happening within just a few days of 2023, what else can we expect from the rest of this year? One thing is for sure, this year will be an absolute treat for movie buffs. Hollywood has been busy looking for creative ways to entertain the world, and their efforts are becoming apparent as we move forward in the New Year. There is a wealth of movies being released this year, and which ones to watch might be a hard choice for most people. We have compiled a list of upcoming Hollywood movies in 2023 that should make this choice easier for you.

Here is a list of 10 upcoming Hollywood movies in 2023 for movie buffs to look forward to and get pumped about.

Oppenheimer

Based on the life of the father of the atomic bomb, this biographical film can’t be missed out on. It tells the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, who played a crucial role in the development of the first nuclear bombs. Cillian Murphy, well known for his role in the series, Peaky Blinders, plays the lead role of Robert Oppenheimer. He is supported by a cast that is nothing short of impressive. The cast includes the likes of Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek and many more. The movie is directed by none other than the insanely creative Christopher Nolan. Be sure to catch this explosive film when it releases on 21 July 2023.

Barbie

This movie is a romantic comedy about one of the most beloved toys in the world. This movie revolves around how Barbie is thrown out of Barbieland for having imperfections. Barbie then travels to the human world in search of true happiness. The sensational Margot Robie plays the main role of Barbie. Barbie also stars well-known names like Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrel alongside Margot Robie. The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig and will be released on 21 July 2023.

Killers of the Flower Moon.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring the amazing Leonardo Di Caprio, Killers of the Flower Moon is a western crime drama film that is based on a novel. Members of the Osage tribe are mysteriously murdered in the 1920s, and an FBI investigation ensues. Some other notable characters in the film are Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. The movie is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

Dune: Part Two

With the first movie’s release being met with a seemingly positive response and decent success worldwide, what can we expect from part two? Dune: Part Two continues with the quest of Paul Atreides, who is played by Timothee Chalamet. Paul seeks revenge against those that destroyed his family. The cast also includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh and Cristopher Walken, among other actors. Directed by Dennis Villeneuve, the movie is set to release on 3 November 2023.

Ferrari

Written and directed by Michael Mann, Ferrari is a biographical film based on the life of Enzo Ferrari. The movie follows Ferrari’s struggles as a racing driver and entrepreneur with a family in 1957. Enzo Ferrari is played by Adam Driver and is supported by Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Gabriel Leone, among others. It is still uncertain when the movie will be released, but is sure to release sometime in 2023.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Every single movie of the Indiana Jones series is intriguing and engaging for those who love action-adventure flicks. We can expect just as much from the Dial of Destiny. With a plotline that includes Nazis, space, rockets and world domination plans, this movie promises to entertain and enthral viewers just as much as any other movie in the series. The film stars the legend Harrison Ford himself as Indiana Jones and Phoebe Walter-Bridge as his sidekick. The antagonist is played by Mads Mikkelsen. The movie is directed by James Mangold and is scheduled to release on 30 June 2023.

Also read: Upcoming Telugu movies in 2023 that have us all eagerly waiting

John Wick: Chapter 4

After being delayed long enough, John Wick: Chapter 4 is all set to be released this year! With filming that took place in Berlin, Paris, Osaka and New York, we can expect yet another visual treat. The plot follows John Wick’s attempt to take down the High Table while he makes new friends and has old friends turn into enemies. John Wick is played by Keanu Reeves, and Laurence Fishburne makes a return as The Bowery King, with Ian McShane playing Winston Scott, the manager of the New York Continental. Chad Stahelski directed and produced the movie, and it is set for release on 24 March 2023.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part 1

Tom Cruise just never seems to age. He is back with another M.I. film, and fans couldn’t be more excited! Not much is known about the plot of Dead Reckoning: Part 1, we do, however, know about the cast and release date. Ving Rhames, loyal as his character, makes a return in this movie as well. The rest of the cast includes Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Wingham and more. The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is set to release on 14 July 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The first of the animated series of Spiderman was received with much love and appreciation all over the world. We can only imagine the excitement of the fans with the second part coming out this year. The movie will revolve around Miles Morales, who is voiced by Shameik Moore and his task of saving spider people from a mysterious new villain. Other voice actors in this movie include Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Schwartzman and Jake Johnson. The movie was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release on 2 June 2023.

Wonka

Prequels have boomed in popularity over the past couple of years in Hollywood. They’ve served as entertaining peers in the past of some of our favourite villains and heroes alike. This is the last of the upcoming Hollywood movies in 2023 that has been confirmed. Wonka is a film about the infamous Willy Wonka and his adventures as a young boy before he opened the most famous chocolate factory in the world. Starring Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka and names like Keegan-Michael Key and Rowan Atkinson alongside him, this movie should be nothing short of amazing. It is directed by Paul King and is set to release on 15 December 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.