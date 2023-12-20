As we enter into the final leg of the year, a much deserved and needed break awaits all of us. With some much anticipated films like Salaar releasing this week, the audience are on an all time high to enjoy the entertainment these movies have to offer. The OTT segment seems to be promising with some fun loving comedy dramas and intense sci-fi thrillers. Check out the thrillers of these movies releasing on OTT this week to decide what you want to watch for the weekend.

The Creator

This Sci-fi action thriller is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars John David Washington and Madeleine Yuna in lead roles. The movie is set against the backdrop of a war between humans and robots with artificial intelligence. A former soldier finds the secret weapon, a robot in the form of a young child.

Release date: 20 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Maestro

Maestro is a romantic musical drama directed by Bradley Cooper. This fearless love story chronicles the complicated lifelong relationship between music legend Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. The movie stars Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in lead roles

Release date: 20 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Barbie

This box office blockbuster is finally hitting the OTT platforms after almost six months of its release. The plot is about Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Release date: 21 December 2023

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of fire

This adventure action drama is directed by Zack Snyder and stars Sofia Boutella and Djimon Hounsou in lead roles. The movie is set against the backdrop of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy. The colony is threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and they dispatch Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

Release date: 21 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Aadikeshava

This Telugu Romantic Action drama is directed by Srikanth N Reddy and stars Panja Vaishnav Tej and Sree Leela in lead roles. The plot follows the story of a dynamic action hero role accompanied by a a leading lady who brings the fun and chirpy angle with her. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Release date: 22 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

This Malayalam true crime documentary investigates six shocking deaths in the same family and the woman at the center of the unbelievable case: Jolly Joseph. The documentary is directed by Christo Tomy. The thrilling and intriguing storyline of the documentary definitely makes it one of the top movies to watch on OTT this weekend.

Release date: 22 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Dry Day

This Hindi Comedy drama is about a wife who makes a vow to abort their baby cause of her husband’s alcoholism. Gannu a ne’er do-well, protests to ban alcohol in his town while struggling with his own boozing habits. The movie is directed by Saurabh Shukla and stars Jitendra Kumar and Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles.

Release date: 22 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kuiko

This Tamil Family drama is directed by Arul Chezhiyan and stars Vidharth, Yogi Babu and Sri Priyanka in lead roles. The plot is about a commoner who rears camels in Saudi Arabia for a living. When his mother passes away in his hometown, he asks for her mortal remains to be preserved in a freezer box, till his arrival.

Release date: 22 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Saltburn

Saltburn is a English comedy drama thriller directed by Emerald Fennell starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike in lead roles. The movie is about Oliver Quick who struggles to find his place at the Oxford University. He finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

Release date: 22 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side B

Sequel to the successful Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side A, the movie continues the story of Manu and Priya. Manu gets released from jail after 10 years and starts to build his life again. However, the memories of Priya haunt him when he is forced to enter her life while adjusting to a new life with Surabhi. The movie is directed by Hemanth Rao and stars Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles.

Release date: 22 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which of the movies releasing on OTT this week you will pick to watch first this weekend.

