With releases like Baby and Mission Impossible 7, last week was an entertaining one at the theatres. Carrying forward the entertainment quotient, the movies releasing this Friday at the theatres seem even more exhilarating with their rigid plotlines and talented cast. From a globally-awaited epic film to a few regional releases, these new releases are a must-watch for a fun-packed weekend. Make sure to book your tickets right away.

Here are the must-watch movies releasing in theatres this Friday.

Oppenheimer

One of the most-awaited theatrical releases of this week, Oppenheimer is an upcoming biographical thriller film based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, who engineered the Manhattan Project. The film follows how the theoretical physicist played a key role in the development of the first-ever nuclear weapon known to mankind. Cillian Murphy plays the titular character while Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and others play crucial supporting characters in this film directed by Christopher Nolan.

Release date: 21 July 2023

Barbie

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie an American fantasy comedy film starring Margot Robbie as the titular character. The plot follows Barbie and Ken who have to cope with life in a normal world after their expulsion from the utopian Barbie land. Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, and others play key roles.

Release date: 21 July 2023

Her Chapter 1

Her Chapter 1 is an upcoming Telugu crime thriller starring Ruhani Sharma as a stringent cop who joins rejoins the force after a six-month suspension. The movie revolves around a series of brutal murders that puts the police force on its toes. How the lady in the lead traces the criminal forms the crux. Pradeep Rudra, Jeevan Kumar, Sanjay Swarup, Ravi Varma, Ravi Prakash, and others play the supporting roles. Sreedhar Swaraghav directed this film.

Release date: 21 July 2023

Kolai/Hatya

Kolai is an upcoming Tamil suspense thriller starring Vijay Antony, Ritika Singh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others in plot-defining roles. The plot begins with the murder of a famous model which brings a smart detective into the scene. How he unravels the murder mystery forms the crux. Balaji K Kumar directed this film.

Release date: 21 July 2023

Hidimba

Starring Ashwin Babu and Nanditha Swetha in the lead roles, Hidimba is a Telugu crime mystery thriller directed by Aneel Kanneganti. A series of murders alerts the Telangana Police and officer Abhay is put in charge to crack the case. With no clues to help his investigation, the cop connects the vague dots to find the serial killer. But what connection does this murder spree have with an abandoned island home to an untapped tribal community?

Release date: 21 July 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in theatres this Friday you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.