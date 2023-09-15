With a long weekend ahead, thanks to Vinayaka Chavithi, the entertainment quotient is sure to be high with as many as 15 brand-new releases today on our beloved OTT platforms. From recent box office blockbusters to much-anticipated new seasons of acclaimed series, the new releases today are something you should catch up on. If you have plans to spend the festival with family and friends and some delicious sweets, check this list to know what to watch for quality entertainment.

Here are the new releases on OTT platforms today.

Mayapetika

Mayapetika, directed by Ramesh Raparthi and featuring Viraj Ashwin, Simrat Kaur, and Payal Rajput, is a captivating blend of comedy and drama. The film follows the fascinating journey of a mobile phone as it passes through different hands, unveiling how it influences and transforms the lives of its owners, for both the good and the bad.

OTT Platform: Aha

Her Chapter 1

Her Chapter 1 is a Telugu crime thriller starring Ruhani Sharma as a stringent cop who joins the force after a six-month suspension. The movie revolves around a series of brutal murders that put the police force on its toes. How the lady in the lead traces the criminal forms the crux. Pradeep Rudra, Jeevan Kumar, Sanjay Swarup, Ravi Varma, Ravi Prakash, and others play the supporting roles. Sreedhar Swaraghav directed this film.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Love At First Sight

Directed by Vanessa Caswill and starring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips, and Jameela, Love at First Sight is a captivating romance drama. The film chronicles the enchanting connection between Hadley and Oliver, who start falling in love during a flight from New York to London. However, when they become separated at customs, their journey becomes a test of fate and determination as they strive to defy the odds and reunite.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Digital Village

Directed by Fahad Nandu and Ulsav Rajeev, Digital Village is a Malayalam drama starring Hrishikesh, K Indira, MC Mohanan, Suresh Babu Kannom, and others. The plot follows three friends who aim to enhance the digital knowledge of the residents in their village. However, their attempts are hurdled by the villagers’ stubbornness to stick to the traditional lifestyle.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Aneethi

Directed by Vasanthabalan, Aneethi is a Tamil romantic action drama starring Arjun Das and Dushara Vijayan in the lead roles. The plot follows a food delivery agent who falls in love with a housekeeper. But his fairytale love story takes an unexpected turn when the two get involved in the murder of an elderly woman.

OTT platform: Aha

Journey of Love 18+

Directed by Arun D Jose, Journey of Love 18+ is a mature Malayalam romantic comedy featuring Naslen Gafoor, Meenakshi Dinesh, Mathew Thomas, and Nikhila Vimal. The film delves into the passionate love shared by Akhil and Athira and explores how their relationship profoundly affects not only their families but also the broader societal context, making it a compelling exploration of love in the face of societal expectations.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

A Million Miles Away

In the Spanish drama A Million Miles Away, featuring Michael Peña, Garret Dillahunt, Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto, and Julio Cedillo, the narrative unfolds around Mexican-American José Hernández. He becomes the first migrant farmworker to venture into space, showcasing a compelling story of determination, unity, and self-sacrifice in the pursuit of an extraordinary and seemingly unattainable dream.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bhola Shankar

Directed by Meher Ramesh and starring Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamanna Bhatia, Bhola Shankar is an action-packed crime thriller. The film follows the transformation of a former gangster turned taxi driver, who inadvertently becomes the target of a powerful crime syndicate. Motivated by a fervent need for justice and to safeguard his adopted sister, he embarks on an unyielding mission to track down the responsible mobsters, setting the stage for high-stakes action.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

Directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is a Kannada comedy film featuring an ensemble cast including Prajwal B. P., Manjunath Nayaka, Srivatsa, Rakesh Rajkumar, Tejas, and more. The movie unfolds when the hostel warden tragically passes away, leading a group of students to hatch a plan to disguise his death as an accident, driven by their fear of being held responsible for the incident. This is one of the much-awaited OTT releases today.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons S7

In Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 7, viewers are immersed in the daily lives of inmates across 19 global prisons. The show predominantly offers an inmate’s viewpoint but also explores the experiences of prison staff and other individuals entwined with the correctional system. While Season 1 featured Irish journalist Paul Connolly as the host, subsequent seasons have been presented by UK journalist Raphael Rowe.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Kaala

This gripping series features an Intelligence Bureau officer tackling a convoluted case, entwining criminal masterminds, power struggles, and revenge. It stars Abhijit Sinha and Bejoy Nambiar, with notable performances by Awrko Roy and Satish Badal.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

MY3

Directed by M. Rajesh and featuring a cast including Hansika Motwani, Mugen Rao, Janani Iyer, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Ashna, “MY3” is a contemporary romantic-comedy series. The show offers a delightful glimpse into the lives of today’s youth, capturing the essence of their experiences, relationships, and adventures in a humorous and relatable manner. This is one of the most-awaited web series releases on OTT platforms today.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Wilderness

Wilderness, a British thriller TV series adapted from B.E. Jones’ novel, features Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in leading roles. What starts as a dream vacation for a seemingly perfect young British couple takes a harrowing turn. As heartbreak transforms into a relentless desire for revenge, their idyllic getaway becomes a nightmarish journey of fury and retribution.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Surviving Summer S2

In the second season of Surviving Summer, the series stars Sky Katz, Kai Lewins, Savannah La Rain, Jane Allsop, and Annabel Wolfe. The show revolves around Summer Torres, a defiant teenager from Brooklyn, who finds herself relocated to the quaint town of Shorehaven along Victoria’s Great Ocean Road in Australia. As Summer initially resists her new surroundings, she gradually becomes enamoured with the town, its inhabitants, and the captivating world of surfing, leading to unexpected adventures and personal growth.

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Other Black Girl

In The Other Black Girl, a compelling cast featuring Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Hunter Parrish, and more takes the spotlight. Nella, an editorial assistant, wearies of being the sole black woman at her workplace. Her enthusiasm soars when Hazel joins the team. However, as Hazel’s career ascends, Nella’s life takes a troubling turn, unravelling a web of sinister secrets lurking within the company’s walls. This suspenseful narrative delves into the complexities of workplace dynamics and identity.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these releases today on OTT platforms you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining OTT updates.