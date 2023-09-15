This week of September promises an exciting lineup of web series releasing on OTT, each poised to captivate audiences with a diverse range of genres and compelling narratives. From gripping dramas to side-splitting comedies, these shows are set to deliver hours of entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the ever-expanding world of online streaming.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of September on OTT platforms.

The Kidnapping Day

The Kidnapping Day is a South Korean television series in the Thriller, Mystery, and Black Comedy genres. The show features a cast including Yoon Kyesang, Park Sung-hoon, and Kim Sang-Ho. The story revolves around an inept father who inadvertently becomes a kidnapper and a brilliant child, both ensnared in unforeseen and bizarre circumstances, leading to a suspenseful and darkly comedic narrative.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 13 September 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

Bambai Meri Jaan, directed by Shujaat Saudagar, is a thrilling action series set in post-independence Bombay. The ensemble cast features Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, and Amyra Dastur. The show offers a gritty glimpse into the crime-infested streets of the era, following the journey of an upright police officer as he battles to safeguard his family amidst the chaos and corruption of the city.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 14 September 2023

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

In Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 7, viewers are immersed in the daily lives of inmates across 19 global prisons. The show predominantly offers an inmate’s viewpoint but also explores the experiences of prison staff and other individuals entwined with the correctional system. While Season 1 featured Irish journalist Paul Connolly as the host, subsequent seasons have been presented by UK journalist Raphael Rowe.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Kaala

This gripping series features an Intelligence Bureau officer tackling a convoluted case, entwining criminal masterminds, power struggles, and revenge. It stars Abhijit Sinha and Bejoy Nambiar, with notable performances by Awrko Roy and Satish Badal.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Miseducation

In the comedy-drama series Miseducation, an ensemble cast including Buntu Petse, Prev Reddy, Micaela Jade Tucker, Lunga Shabalala, Mpho Sebeng, and Nicole Bessick takes centre stage. The story follows a would-be influencer who, following a humiliating incident, decides to enrol in a provincial university. Her goal? To reclaim her once-enviable social standing, setting the stage for a humorous and insightful exploration of her journey to self-discovery.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 14 September 2023

MY3

Directed by M. Rajesh and featuring a cast including Hansika Motwani, Mugen Rao, Janani Iyer, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Ashna, “MY3” is a contemporary romantic-comedy series. The show offers a delightful glimpse into the lives of today’s youth, capturing the essence of their experiences, relationships, and adventures in a humorous and relatable manner.

OTT Platform: Disney Hotstar

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Wilderness

Wilderness, a British thriller TV series adapted from B.E. Jones’ novel, features Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in leading roles. What starts as a dream vacation for a seemingly perfect young British couple takes a harrowing turn. As heartbreak transforms into a relentless desire for revenge, their idyllic getaway becomes a nightmarish journey of fury and retribution.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Surviving The Summer: Season 2

In the second season of Surviving Summer, the series stars Sky Katz, Kai Lewins, Savannah La Rain, Jane Allsop, and Annabel Wolfe. The show revolves around Summer Torres, a defiant teenager from Brooklyn, who finds herself relocated to the quaint town of Shorehaven along Victoria’s Great Ocean Road in Australia. As Summer initially resists her new surroundings, she gradually becomes enamoured with the town, its inhabitants, and the captivating world of surfing, leading to unexpected adventures and personal growth.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 15 September 2023

The Other Black Girl

In The Other Black Girl, a compelling cast featuring Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Hunter Parrish, and more takes the spotlight. Nella, an editorial assistant, wearies of being the sole black woman at her workplace. Her enthusiasm soars when Hazel joins the team. However, as Hazel’s career ascends, Nella’s life takes a troubling turn, unravelling a web of sinister secrets lurking within the company’s walls. This suspenseful narrative delves into the complexities of workplace dynamics and identity.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of September on OTT you are excited to watch the most.