This week of September, the world of OTT is set to dazzle with a diverse lineup of captivating movies releasing to your delight. From heartwarming family dramas to pulse-pounding sci-fi thrillers, and even romantic comedies that explore the elements, these nine releases promise to deliver entertainment that caters to a wide range of tastes. With talented directors and stellar casts, these movies are poised to light up screens and offer audiences an exciting week of cinematic adventures from the comfort of their own homes.

Here are the movies releasing this week of September on OTT platforms.

Mayapetika

Mayapetika, directed by Ramesh Raparthi and featuring Viraj Ashwin, Simrat Kaur, and Payal Rajput, is a captivating blend of comedy and drama. The film follows the fascinating journey of a mobile phone as it passes through different hands, unveiling how it influences and transforms the lives of its owners, for both the good and the bad.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Love at First Sight

Directed by Vanessa Caswill and starring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips, and Jameela, Love at First Sight is a captivating romance drama. The film chronicles the enchanting connection between Hadley and Oliver, who start falling in love during a flight from New York to London. However, when they become separated at customs, their journey becomes a test of fate and determination as they strive to defy the odds and reunite.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Aneethi

Directed by Vasanthabalan, Aneethi is a Tamil romantic action drama starring Arjun Das and Dushara Vijayan in the lead roles. The plot follows a food delivery agent who falls in love with a housekeeper. But his fairytale love story takes an unexpected turn when the two get involved in the murder of an elderly woman.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 15 September 2023

Digital Village

Directed by Fahad Nandu and Ulsav Rajeev, Digital Village is a Malayalam drama starring Hrishikesh, K Indira, MC Mohanan, Suresh Babu Kannom, and others. The plot follows three friends who aim to enhance the digital knowledge of the residents in their village. However, their attempts are hurdled by the villagers’ stubbornness to stick to the traditional lifestyle.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 15 September 2023

Journey of Love 18+

Directed by Arun D Jose, Journey of Love 18+ is a matured Malayalam romantic comedy featuring Naslen Gafoor, Meenakshi Dinesh, Mathew Thomas, and Nikhila Vimal. The film delves into the passionate love shared by Akhil and Athira and explores how their relationship profoundly affects not only their families but also the broader societal context, making it a compelling exploration of love in the face of societal expectations.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Wifelike

Directed by James Bird, the sci-fi thriller Wifelike stars Elena Kampouris and Jonathan Rhys. Amidst his grief over his wife’s passing, a detective seeks solace in an artificial human created in her likeness. However, a mysterious organization suspects a hidden agenda behind his companion, leading to a gripping tale of intrigue and suspense.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 11 September 2023

Elemental

Under the direction of Peter Sohn, Elemental is a computer-animated romantic comedy-drama brought to life by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. Set in a city where residents embody the elements of fire, water, land, and air, the film follows the journey of a spirited young woman and a carefree man. As they navigate their differences, they uncover a fundamental truth: the surprising depth of their shared connections in a world defined by the elements.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 13 September 2023

Ramabanam

In the family drama Ramabanam, helmed by director Sriwass and featuring a star-studded cast including Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi, Jagapati Babu, Khushboo, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Saptagiri, Getup Srinu, Tarun Arora, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, the story revolves around two siblings. Despite their contrasting beliefs and ideologies, they unite to champion a shared cause, highlighting the power of familial bonds and a common purpose.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 14 September 2023

A Million Miles Away

In the Spanish drama A Million Miles Away, featuring Michael Peña, Garret Dillahunt, Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto, and Julio Cedillo, the narrative unfolds around Mexican-American José Hernández. He becomes the first migrant farmworker to venture into space, showcasing a compelling story of determination, unity, and self-sacrifice in the pursuit of an extraordinary and seemingly unattainable dream.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Bhola Shankar

Directed by Meher Ramesh and starring Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamanna Bhatia, Bhola Shankar is an action-packed crime thriller. The film follows the transformation of a former gangster turned taxi driver, who inadvertently becomes the target of a powerful crime syndicate. Motivated by a fervent need for justice and to safeguard his adopted sister, he embarks on an unyielding mission to track down the responsible mobsters, setting the stage for high-stakes action.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

Directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is a Kannada comedy film featuring an ensemble cast including Prajwal B. P., Manjunath Nayaka, Srivatsa, Rakesh Rajkumar, Tejas, and more. The movie unfolds when the hostel warden tragically passes away, leading a group of students to hatch a plan to disguise his death as an accident, driven by their fear of being held responsible for the incident.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: 15 September 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this week of September on OTT you are waiting to watch the most.