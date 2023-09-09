Get ready for an action-packed September as the world of Hindi web series is set to deliver a thrilling lineup. From gripping crime dramas to heart-pounding action thrillers, this month promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. With a mix of intense narratives and captivating mysteries, the world of Indian streaming is about to light up your screens. So, mark your calendars and prepare for a rollercoaster ride through the exciting Hindi web series releasing this September on OTT!

Here are the Hindi web series releasing this September on OTT.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

From the makers of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, an upcoming Hindi biographical financial crime thriller directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The plot follows Abdul Karin Telgi, an infamous counterfeit specialist who spearheaded the 30,000 crore scandal. How he made national headlines through counterfeiting stamp papers and gave birth to a financial mafia forms the crux.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 1 September 2023

The Freelancer

Starring Mohit Rana and Anupam Kher, The Freelancer is an upcoming Hindi action thriller series directed by Bhav Dhulia. A daredevil is sent on a mission to war-torn Syria to extract a young girl held captive. How he saves her life and escapes the living hell forms the rest.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 1 September 2023

Lucky Guy

Starring Swagger Sharma in the lead role, Lucky Guy is an upcoming Hindi fantasy drama. A boy loses his mom moments after his birth but is blessed with a lucky charm by mysterious priests. The protagonist grows up with his adopted family and finds luck at every turn until a rare celestial occurrence erases it all. How does he adjust to the new normalcy?

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 6 September 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

Bambai Meri Jaan, directed by Shujaat Saudagar, is a thrilling action series set in post-independence Bombay. The ensemble cast features Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, and Amyra Dastur. The show offers a gritty glimpse into the crime-infested streets of the era, following the journey of an upright police officer as he battles to safeguard his family amidst the chaos and corruption of the city.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 14 September 2023

Kaala

This gripping series features an Intelligence Bureau officer tackling a convoluted case, entwining criminal masterminds, power struggles, and revenge. It stars Abhijit Sinha and Bejoy Nambiar, with notable performances by Awrko Roy and Satish Badal.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 15 September 2023

Choona

Created by Pushpendra Nath Mishra, Choona features notable actors such as Jimmy Shergill, Namit Das, Monika Panwar, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Aashim Gulati in key roles. The narrative unfolds when an unusual assembly of individuals, considered misfits, unearths a shared adversary in a cunning, albeit superstitious, politician. Together, they devise a plan to carry out a heist as a means of seeking revenge.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 September 2023

Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley

Charlie Chopra is a captivating mystery thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, inspired by Agatha Christie’s “The Sittaford Mystery.” This series features a stellar ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Vivaan Shah, and Imaad Shah. The story follows Charlie Chopra on her intriguing journey to unravel a profound mystery.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 27 September 2023

