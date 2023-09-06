Explore the upcoming web series releasing on the OTT platforms this week of September. From captivating dramas to mystery thrillers, this week’s releases promise to offer an array of entertainment options for viewers. Get ready to immerse yourself in new narratives, intriguing characters, and the excitement of fresh episodes hitting your screens in the coming days.

Here are the web series releasing this week of September on OTT platforms.

Spy Ops

In this captivating documentary series, intelligence agencies like MI6 and the CIA reveal their firsthand narratives, providing insights into espionage strategies, Cold War missions, and undercover operations.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 September 2023

I Am Groot S2

The series, set between Guardians of the Galaxy events, follows Baby Groot on perilous excursions, featuring MCU characters. Lepore directs and writes, with Marvel Studios Animation producing. In the first season, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel voice Baby Groot from the MCU films.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 6 September 2023

Top Boy S3

This series, directed by Ronan Bennett and starring Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, and Malcolm Kamulete, vividly portrays the challenges of East London’s housing estates. It delves into the open operations of drug gangs and the struggles of those trying to maintain moral lives in violent neighbourhoods. The interconnected stories of Dushane, a young heroin dealer, and Ra’Nell, a kind but forced-to-mature teenager due to his mother’s absence, provide a gripping narrative. The show combines socioeconomic realism, tenderness, humour, and a suspenseful mobster thriller.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 September 2023

Predators

In this mesmerizing nature documentary series, viewers are taken on a global journey to explore the survival strategies of five predator species. Witness the world through the perspectives of cheetahs, polar bears, wild dogs, and other formidable hunters as they battle to secure their dominance in their respective habitats. Adding to the excitement, Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy lends his voice to narrate this thrilling nature documentary series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 September 2023

Virgin River S5 P1

The storyline of this series revolves around Elinda “Mel” Monroe, who answers an advertisement for a position as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the quaint town of Virgin River, located in Northern California. She believes that this opportunity will provide her with the perfect environment to begin anew and leave her traumatic past behind. However, upon her arrival, she encounters a surprising individual. The show is directed by Sue Tenney and features a cast including Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, and Jenny Cooper.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 September 2023

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight S3

In Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 3 Warrior, Po returns after his previous adventures and embarks on a new journey beyond China, discovering the impact of his abilities in unfamiliar places. The series, created by Mitch Watson and Peter Hastings, stars a remarkable cast including Jack Black, Rita Ora, Kai Zen, Chris Geere, Della Saba, James Hong, and Rahnuma Panthaky.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 September 2023

One Shot: Overtime Elite

One Shot: Overtime Elite delves into the journeys of emerging basketball talents, offering a glimpse into their lives as they tackle rigorous training and strive for professional basketball success. Alongside these rising stars like Somto Cyril, Jahki Howard, Bryce Griggs, Trey Parker, and Eli Ellis, the series spotlights their individual stories and exceptional skills on the court. The show boasts a renowned ensemble, featuring well-known figures such as Isaiah Thomas, Israel Gutierrez, Eli Ellis, Ausar Thompson, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 7 September 2023

Ten Pound Poms

Ten Pound Poms is a British historical drama series created by Danny Brocklehurst and stars Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay, and Warren Brown in plot-defining roles. The plot follows British citizens who migrated to Australia after WW II. How life in Australia differs from what they expected and how they cope with the new way of living forms the crux.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 8 September 2023

Lucky Guy

Starring Swagger Sharma in the lead role, Lucky Guy is an upcoming Hindi fantasy drama. A boy loses his mom moments after his birth but is blessed with a lucky charm by mysterious priests. The protagonist grows up with his adopted family and finds luck at every turn until a rare celestial occurrence erases it all. How does he adjust to the new normalcy?

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release Date: 6 September 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of September on OTT you are waiting to watch the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly and monthly OTT updates.