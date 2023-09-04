As the calendar flips to September, the entertainment world is gearing up for an exciting first week packed with highly anticipated movies releasing on OTT. From captivating crime dramas to other thrillers, this month kicks off with a bang. Join us as we dive into the lineup of cinematic gems and binge-worthy shows that promise to set the stage for an exhilarating month of entertainment.

Here are the movies releasing on OTT this week of September.

Jailer

Directed by Nelson Dilikumar, Jailer is a recent blockbuster action flick starring Superstar Rajnikanth in the titular role. Muthuvel Pandian, a retired police officer, seeks justice when his son, ACP Arjun, goes missing while investigating a ruthless gangster, Varman. Muthuvel’s quest for vengeance leads him to uncover his own dark past as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, a former jailer. He orchestrates a heist to retrieve a valuable crown, ultimately defeating Varman and his corrupt gang.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 7 September 2023

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1989 animated classic. It features Halle Bailey as the mermaid princess Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and a talented cast including Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, and Jacob. The story follows Ariel’s fascination with the human world, leading her to make a dangerous pact with the sea witch Ursula, trading her voice for legs in an attempt to win Prince Eric’s heart before a time limit expires.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 6 September 2023

Haddi

Haddi is a Hindi crime drama helmed by director Akshat Ajay Sharma, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a dual role, one of which is a transgender character. The film also includes Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun in significant roles. “Haddi” is a gripping crime-thriller that delves into the journey of a transgender individual as she becomes embroiled in the criminal underworld, highlighting the challenges and complexities of her life.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 7 September 2023

Lokkhi Chhele

Lokkhi Chele is a Bengali drama film penned and directed by Kaushik Ganguly, featuring Ujaan Ganguly in the lead role. The story centers on Amir Hussain, Shibnath Dutta, and Gayatri Chatterjee, a trio of young doctors determined to challenge rural socio-religious beliefs and superstitions. They are resolute in their mission to usher in significant transformations within the village community, tackling deep-rooted traditions head-on.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 8 September 2023

Love

Love is a Tamil psychological thriller film, directed by Khalid Rahman. The movie revolves around Deepthi’s discovery of her pregnancy, triggering a series of disturbing events in her troubled relationship with her husband, Anoop. As tensions rise, Anoop’s suicide attempt and unexpected visits from friends, who are revealed to be his alter egos, intensify the psychological drama. The film stars Shine Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan, ultimately culminating in a mysterious and open-ended conclusion involving Deepthi confessing to Anoop’s death to the police.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 8 September 2023

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America is a documentary that delves into the concealed sexual abuse cases within the Boy Scouts of America. The film sheds light on the stories of survivors, whistleblowers, and experts, offering an in-depth exploration of the profound impact on the victims. Michael Johnson takes the lead role in this documentary directed by Brian Knappenberger, revealing the hidden truths behind a heartbreaking chapter in the organization’s history.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 September 2023

