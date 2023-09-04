With September on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to shine a spotlight on a diverse range of Indian web series spanning genres from spine-tingling horror to gripping suspense. These captivating shows are readily available on various OTT platforms, catering to a wide array of tastes. So, grab a cosy blanket and some snacks as you prepare to embark on an exciting journey through the world of brand new Indian web series releasing on OTT platforms this September.

Here are the Indian web series releasing in September on OTT.

Choona

Created by Pushpendra Nath Mishra, Choona features notable actors such as Jimmy Shergill, Namit Das, Monika Panwar, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Aashim Gulati in key roles. The narrative unfolds when an unusual assembly of individuals, considered misfits, unearths a shared adversary in a cunning, albeit superstitious, politician. Together, they devise a plan to carry out a heist as a means of seeking revenge.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 September 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

Bambai Meri Jaan is an upcoming Hindi crime drama series that offers a glimpse into lawless post-independence Bombay. The series follows a dedicated cop’s quest to protect his family. Created by Shujaat Saudagar, it features Sunil Palwal, Dinesh Prabhakar, and Jay Singh Rajpoot.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 14 September 2023

Kaala

In this thrilling series, an Intelligence Bureau officer unravels a complex case involving criminal masterminds, power dynamics, and retribution. Starring Abhijit Sinha and Bejoy Nambiar, with performances by Awrko Roy and Satish Badal.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 15 September 2023

Papam Pasivadu

Papam Pasivadu is an upcoming Telugu comedy-drama starring popular playback singer Sreeram Chandra in the lead role. The plot follows an eternally confused man whose indecisiveness puts him through tricky situations every time. How will he bring himself together when it comes to the biggest decision of his life- choosing a girl?

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 29 September 2023

Athidhi

Venu Thottempudi, the protagonist of the show, marks his web debut in Athidhi. The series also features talented actors such as Avantika Mishra, Aditi Gautam, Venkatesh Kakamanu, Ravi Varma, and Chanakya Tejas.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 19 September 2023

Lucky Guy

Starring Swagger Sharma in the lead role, Lucky Guy is an upcoming Hindi fantasy drama. A boy loses his mom moments after his birth but is blessed with a lucky charm by mysterious priests. The protagonist grows up with his adopted family and finds luck at every turn until a rare celestial occurrence erases it all. How does he adjust to the new normalcy?

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 6 September 2023

Let us know which one of these Indian web series releasing in September you are excited to watch the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.