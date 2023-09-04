Prepare for an exhilarating month as Netflix unveils a captivating lineup of series that are set to steal the spotlight. From thrilling dramas to horror flick series, this month promises an array of binge-worthy content that will keep you glued to your screens. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through a diverse range of stories and genres. September on Netflix is where entertainment truly comes to life, and you won’t want to miss any of these newly-releasing web series.

Here is the exciting list of web series releasing on Netflix in September to satiate your binge cravings.

Spy Ops

In this captivating documentary series, intelligence agencies such as MI6 and the CIA open up to share their firsthand narratives, shedding light on the intricacies of espionage strategies, Cold War assignments, and clandestine missions executed by undercover operatives.

Release date: 8 September

Song of the Bandits

Song of the Bandits”l is a highly anticipated streaming television series from South Korea, set to be helmed by director Hwang Jun-hyeok and scripted by Han Jeong-hoon. Leading the cast are renowned actors Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Ho-jung. This Korean series depicts the story of Koreans who converged in Gando, now a part of northeastern China, driven by their unique motivations. Together, they unite to safeguard their homes throughout the Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

Release date: 22 September

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 3

In the Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Season 3 Warrior, Po (Jack Black) returns just a few months after his adventures in the second season. This time, he’s embarking on a new and exclusive journey, taking him to unfamiliar territories beyond China. Po discovers that his powerful abilities can make a difference not only in China but also in places he’s never explored before. Created by Mitch Watson and Peter Hastings, the series features a stellar cast including Jack Black, Rita Ora, Kai Zen, Chris Geere, Della Saba, James Hong, and Rahnuma Panthaky in key roles.

Release date: 7 September

Predators

In this mesmerizing nature documentary series, viewers are taken on a global journey to explore the survival strategies of five predator species. Witness the world through the perspectives of cheetahs, polar bears, wild dogs, and other formidable hunters as they battle to secure their dominance in their respective habitats. Adding to the excitement, Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy lends his voice to narrate this thrilling nature documentary series.

Release date: 6 September

Choona

Created by Pushpendra Nath Mishra, Choona features notable actors such as Jimmy Shergill, Namit Das, Monika Panwar, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Aashim Gulati in key roles. The narrative unfolds when an unusual assembly of individuals, considered misfits, unearths a shared adversary in a cunning, albeit superstitious, politician. Together, they devise a plan to carry out a heist as a means of seeking revenge.

Release date: 29 September

A Time Called You

In the Korean series A Time Called You, directed by Kim Jin-Won, the story revolves around a young woman grieving the loss of her boyfriend. In a mysterious twist of fate, she finds herself transported back in time, inhabiting the body of a high school student. During this temporal journey, she encounters a fellow student who bears a striking resemblance to her late boyfriend, leading to a perplexing turn of events. Ahn Hyo-Seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon, Kim Yi-kyung, and Lee Min-goo are among the cast members featured in the series.

Release date: 8 September

