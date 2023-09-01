Get ready for an exciting September in the world of Telugu cinema! As the curtains rise and the screens light up, a spectacular lineup of theatrical releases awaits. From heart-pounding action to heartwarming tales, this month promises to deliver a cinematic experience like no other. So, grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in the magic of Telugu cinema, because the movies releasing this September at the theatres are bringing forward unforgettable stories.

Here is a list of Telugu movies releasing in theatres this September.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

The film revolves around two contrasting characters- Anivtha Ravali Shetty, a staunch feminist determined to embrace a single life, and Siddhu Polishetty, a stand-up comedian aspiring to find lasting commitment. Directed by Mahesh Babu, this story delves into how these two individuals from different worlds cross paths and explores the ensuing twists and turns in their lives. Naveen Polishetty, Anushka Shetty, Abhinav Gomatam, Murali Sharma, and Jayasudha take on significant roles in this compelling narrative.

Release date: 7 September

Skanda

The trailer for the highly anticipated Telugu film Skanda, featuring Ram Pothineni and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, was released recently. In signature Boyapati fashion, the two-minute trailer introduces the protagonist stylishly and dynamically, complete with crowd-pleasing punch dialogues and action sequences that send henchmen soaring. Additionally, viewers get a sneak peek into the film’s gripping family drama and witness the blossoming romance between Ram and the female lead, portrayed by Sreeleela.

Release date: 15 September

Tillu Square

Tillu Square, a romantic crime comedy directed by Mallik Ram, serves as the sequel to the 2022 hit, DJ Tillu. Siddhu Jonnalagadda reprises his role from the previous film, and alongside him, the talented Anupama Parameswaran takes the lead as the female protagonist.

Release date: 15 September

Salaar

Salaar Part 1 is an eagerly awaited Indian Telugu-language action thriller, directed by Prashanth Neel. This cinematic gem features Prabhas in the lead role, supported by a stellar cast that includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. The narrative follows such that in an act of loyalty to a friend on the brink of death, a gang leader commits to a solemn vow- to confront and challenge rival criminal factions head-on.

Release date: 28 September

Mark Antony

Mark Antony is an eagerly anticipated film directed by Adhik Ravichandran. This movie boasts a stellar cast with Vishal, SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, and Selvaraghavan taking on the lead roles. In addition to these talented actors, the film also features Sunil, Abhinaya, and YG in prominent roles. Mark and Antony, two underworld figures, come into possession of a mobile phone endowed with the extraordinary power of time travel.

Release date: 15 September

MAD

Directed by Kalyan Shankar, MAD is an upcoming Telugu college comedy-drama starring Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin as the lead characters. The desperate fight for their college canteen brings together three hot-headed, quirky, and dynamic chaps. The movie charts through their love lives, gang wars, and hostel struggles.

Release date: 28 September

Let us know which one of these Telugu movies releasing in theatres this September you are waiting to watch the most.