Bringing in a ton of entertainment to you, the OTT platforms are overflowing with several releases today that span from cute romantic dramas to high-octane action thrillers. Whether you are planning a sleepover with your gang this weekend or a solo binge session, you are in for a treat of engaging movies. Grab your binge essentials like popcorn, coke, and a load of chips to immerse in what looks like an enjoyable ride of cinematic experience.

Here are the 11 OTT releases today that promise a boredom-free weekend.

DD Returns

The Tamil-language comedy horror film DD Returns was written and directed by S Prem Anand. Lead roles are portrayed by Santhanam and Surbhi, supported by Redin Kingsley, Maran, and Pradeep Rawat. Serving as a stand-alone sequel to ‘Dhilluku Dhuddu 2’ and the third instalment of the series, the movie follows the protagonist and friends as they stash money in a haunted bungalow. Retrieving it later, they’re ensnared by a ghost in a chilling survival game.

OTT platform: Zee5

Narayana & Co

Narayana & Co is a Telugu comedy-drama featuring Sudhakar Komakula, Amazni, Devi Prasad, Pooja Kiran, and others. The plot follows a financially distressed middle-class family that struggles to overcome its problem. The family members agree to an illegal deal to earn money. How they discover the true meaning of family through a series of comical events forms the crux.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ustaad

Ustaad stars Sri Simha Koduri and Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles and was directed by Phanideep. The plot follows Surya, an aimless hot-headed youth whose only love is Ustaad, a retro-style bike. After a series of failures, a hopeless Surya turns to flying for refuge. How he charts the sky by winning over his temper issues forms the crux.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Neeyat

Neeyat is an upcoming crime and mystery film directed by Anu Menon. The story revolves around detective Mira Rao, portrayed by Vidya Balan, who must unravel the hidden motives of the suspects, consisting of close friends and family, at the birthday getaway of expelled billionaire Ashish Kapoor. As guests start dying, Mira Rao faces the challenge of solving the complex puzzle.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Friday Night Plan

Directed and written by Vatsal Neelakantan, Friday Night Plan is a Hindi coming-of-age comedy-drama. The film features Juhi Chawla alongside fresh faces including Babil Khan, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamat, Ria Chaudhary, Aditya Jain, and Medha Rana. The story revolves around squabbling siblings who unite to attend the year’s most happening party in secret, aiming to do so before their mother returns from her business trip.

OTT platform: Netflix

Biye Bibhrat

Biye Bibhrat, a Bengali film directed by Raja Chanda, stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Abir Chatterjee, Lahoma Bhattacharjee, and Sudipa Basu. Faced with past relationship setbacks, renowned singer Shakya obliges his mother’s wish to meet a potential spouse. However, the planned courtship takes an unforeseen twist as the girl’s former lover resurfaces, adding unexpected complications to their journey.

OTT platform: Zee5

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

From the makers of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, an upcoming Hindi biographical financial crime thriller directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The plot follows Abdul Karin Telgi, an infamous counterfeit specialist who spearheaded the 30,000 crore scandal. How he made national headlines through counterfeiting stamp papers and gave birth to a financial mafia forms the crux.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Freelancer

Starring Mohit Rana and Anupam Kher, The Freelancer is an upcoming Hindi action thriller series directed by Bhav Dhulia. A daredevil is sent on a mission to war-torn Syria to extract a young girl held captive. How he saves her life and escapes the living hell forms the rest.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Wheel of Time S2

Moiraine, a member of a powerful organisation of women, seeks a group of five young villagers believing that one of them is the reincarnation of Dragon, a highly powerful channeler. The Reborn Dragon is prophesied to protect the world against a primordial evil known as the Dark One. Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, and others in lead roles, this fantasy action series was developed by Rafe Judkins. The Wheel of Time is based on a book series of the same name written by Robert Jordan.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

