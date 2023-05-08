Tired of watching the mushy, romantic, and cliché web series? Why not try something mysterious, criminal, and thriller? A crime thriller is never going to fail you in building its suspense and making a blast at its climax. If you are someone who is longing to watch some thriller-based content, these Indian crime thriller web series are the best watch you can find on the blooming OTT platforms. So, repay your subscriptions as soon as possible and restart your watch.

Here are the top-rated Indian crime thriller web series on OTT you cannot fail to watch.

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side

Asur is a psychological crime thriller based on Indian Hindu mythology. A series of murders in a particular pattern connected to something mystical. Asur, directed by Oni Sen and casts Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Sharib Hashmi, Ridhi Dogra, and Vishesh Bansal. The whole group of serial killers has been committing murders on a daily basis and despite the efforts of the CBI, the murderer is still on the loose.

OTT platform: Voot

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Garmi

Garmi is a political thriller, the story is about a young boy named Arvind Shukla who leaves his hometown with the aspiration of becoming a civil servant. He stumbles upon the world of college politics, crime, and powerplay. Whether he will make it big or not is the question. The series is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and the actors include Vyom Yadav, Puneet Singh, Disha Thakur, Pankaj Saraswat, Mukesh Tiwari, and many more.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Farzi

Just as the title suggests ‘Fake’, it is about the counterfeit money made by Sunny, a disillusioned artist about the income inequality in India. He wants to make so much money that he doesn’t have to respect it. They face a few challenges from Manssor, a gangster. The series is directed and written by Raj & DK, Sita Menon, and Suman Kumar respectively. We see Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, and many more.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

The Night Manager

The Night Manager is a Hindi adaptation of the American series of the same. An ex-Navy officer Shaan Sengupta is now a night manager and should win the trust of Shailendra Rungta, an arms dealer to bring him down. The series is directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose. The star cast of the series Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, and many more have nailed their performances.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Jehanabad: Of Love & War

Jehanabad is a crime thriller based on true events that took place in Bihar. It is believed that the series is based on the 2005 Jahanabad prison attack. The series is directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Satyanshu Singh. The plot line flows as a College professor and a student gets caught in the midst of political corruption, power struggles, and violence as they scuffle through love and life while the Naxals plan a jailbreak to free their commander. The star cast of the series is Ritwik Bhowmik, Parambrata Chatterjee, Harshita Gaur, Rajat Kapoor, and Satyadeep Mishra.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Let us know which one of these Indian crime thriller web series on OTT is your favourite.