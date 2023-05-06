After all the Hollywood, Spanish, and English series, we are finally down to our own Indian series. If you are looking for an update on your Indian web series watch list, here’s a list of Hindi and Telugu ones releasing this May on your favourite OTT platforms. So, what are you waiting for? Repay your subscriptions if you haven’t yet and start your watch.

Below is the list of must-watch Indian web series releasing in May on OTT.

Leaked

Leaked is a Hindi high school thriller drama that will evoke all your emotions, rage, anger, aggressiveness, guilt, and whatnot. Leaked is directed by Jeetu Arora and written by Souvik Gupta and Sneh Sapru. The story is about the life of the students who attend Mumbai’s elite high school “Oakwood”, and how the rebellious teenagers turn the events of their complex lives filled with secrets. The series stars Pancham Bajaj, Diksha Chatwal, Pankhuri Gidwani, Shaan Groverr, Noyrika Irani, Leena Lal, Udit Kapur, Pratik Khattar, and Syed Raza.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 5 May 2023

Dahaad

After Double XL, Sonakshi Sinha is back with another unstoppable story called Dahaad. It’s a Hindi crime and mysterious series where Anjali Bhaati, a cop investigates a series of deaths. She investigates the case of where female corpses found in public washrooms. The series is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The star cast of the series is Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Jayati Bhatia, and many more.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 12 May 2023

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

After a really long time, Dimple Kapadia is here to charm you with her ferocious mother-in-law role in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. The series is directed by Homi Adajania. The show has got all big names like Dimple Kapadia, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Radhika Madan, Naseerudin Shah, Deepak Dobriyal, and Jimit Trivedi. Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is a story of an “unapologetically hardcore” mother-in-law and the powerful and tenacious younger women.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 5 May 2023

Dead Pixels

Dead Pixels is a Telugu adaptation of the same British show. It’s a gamer comedy depicting the journey of three young friends whose lives revolve around an online video game and their ultimate motive to defeat a virtual villain. The series is directed by Aditya Mandala and written by Akshay Poola. The series stars Niharika Konidela, Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, Akshay Lagusani, and Bhavana Sagi.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 19 May 2023

Naam Season 2

Naam is a Tamil fantasy and musical series written and directed by T. Suriavelan. The plot illustrates 6 different individuals coming together to make music like never before. But as events turn, they drift apart. An unwelcome entry of an intruder makes an opportunity for reminiscing. The star cast of the series presents Devrajan Varadrajan, T. Suriavelan, Stephen Zechariah, Vikneswary Se, Abbdul Kather, Gosteloa Spancer, Rupiny Anbalagan, Alawdin Ali, and many more.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 May 2023

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

Fireflies is a Hindi web series directed by national award winner Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma. Aekam Binjwe, Meet Mukhi and Madhoo Shah are seen as the main leads of the series. The story flows as Parth a teenager finds a mystical boy, Jugnu in the forest. After Jugnu reveals his reality to Parth, they both set to go on a mission to protect a mythological tree.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 5 May 2023

Taj: Reign of Revenge

Taj: Divided by Blood, has already won the hearts of the audience, and since the audience is eager for its second season, here’s Taj: Reign of Revenge to slake your thirst. Taj is a new perspective on Salim and Anarkali’s love story. The second season is all about the revenge that Salim holds for the death of his beloved Anarkali. The series is directed by Ron Scalpello, Ajay Singh, Vibhu Puri , and Prashant Singh. The star cast of the series is Jiansh Aggarwal, Rahul Bose, Padma Damodaran, Dharmendra, Aashim Gulati, Naseeruddin Shah, and many more.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 12 May 2023

Newsense

Newsense is a Telugu political drama that depicts the propaganda of the media industry which includes the bribery culture, authenticity of the news, moral dilemmas that a journalist faces, and the impact of news sensation. The series is directed by Sriprawin Kumar and written by Priyadarshini Ram. The star cast of the series includes Navdeep and Bindhu Madhavi.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 12 May 2023

Geetha Subramanyam Season 3

Geetha Subramanyam is already the most-loved romantic series for its last two seasons. And it’s all set to gain your love again with season 3. The story rotates around the lives of the main leads Geetha and Subbu as they work in the same software company. The twist starts when they are both put on a bizarre project with a rule that prohibits any romantic relationship between employees. Yet they fall for each other and try to hide the fact from their colleagues. This short series is directed by Siva Sai Vardhan. Supraj Ranga and Abhignya Vuthaluru play their respective roles of Subbu and Geetha.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 23 May 2023

