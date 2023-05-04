With several movies lined up to release, both at the theatres and on OTT, the first week of this month promises quality entertainment. Adding more content to this, the digital platforms are gearing up with a handful of web series that are sure to treat binge watchers. From an interesting fantasy drama to outer space adventures, these new releases are worth making a note of. Repay your monthly OTT subscriptions if you haven’t because these web series releasing in the first week of May are worth it.

Below is the list of web series releasing in the first week of May on OTT.

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

Fireflies is a Hindi web series directed by national award winner Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma. Aekam Binjwe, Meet Mukhi and Madhoo Shah are seen as the main leads of the series. The story flows as Parth a teenager finds a mystical boy, Jugnu in the forest. After Jugnu reveals his reality to Parth, they both set to go on a mission to protect a mythological tree.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 5 May 2023

Love Village

Love Village is a Japanese romance TV series that shows a group of singles of age 35 or above of different backgrounds relocate to a countryside house for another chance to find love. The series stars Atsushi Tamura, Becky, and Yutaka Izumihara.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 May 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte is a prequel to the Bridgerton series. It’s a period drama that depicts the young queen’s marriage to King George of England which flickers an epic love story and how it transforms the high society. The series stars India Ria Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, Golda Rosheuvel, Arsema Thomas, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell and many more.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 May 2023

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2

Star Wars is all set with its season 2. It’s an animated anthology celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators from seven Japanese animation studios. The cast includes David Harbour, Karen Fukuhara, Simu Liu, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, and many more.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 4 May 2023

Sanctuary

Sanctuary is a Japanese drama series that shows a tough kid who is desperate to gain money, fame, and women through sumo wrestling. He captivates all his fans with a cocky attitude and goes upsetting the sumo traditions.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 May 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing on OTT in the first week of May you are excited to watch.