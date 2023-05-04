The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh in the coming days under the influence of a possible formation of a cyclone by 8 May 2023. According to the IMD, a trough is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on 6 May which is likely to transform into a low-pressure area the next day. It may trigger the formation of a cyclone under the influence of which rainfall is likely in several parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as it will be rough. Several changes in the weather conditions are likely in the next couple of days. Meanwhile, the cyclone alert by IMD has come as a bolt from the blue for the farmers in Andhra Pradesh, who suffered a crop loss due to rains in the past week.

On Wednesday, rain lashed several parts of Visakhapatnam District inundating the low-lying areas. Places like Gopalapatnam, Pedagantyada, Malkapuram, Gajuwaka, Bheemunipatnam and Pendurthi registered heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the change in weather brought down mercury levels in Visakhapatnam City, bringing respite to the people from the hot summer.

