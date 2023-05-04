On Wednesday, 3 May 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested two persons linked to the sensational kidney racket, which came to light on 27 April. Earlier, six persons involved in this case were nabbed for duping Vinay Kumar, a resident of Vambay Colony. As per the police reports, the accused promised to pay the victim a sum of Rs 8.5 lakhs in return for his kidney. Nevertheless, they fled after conducting the operation at a private hospital under the Pendurthi PS limits.

The police reported that the primary accused were on the run and initiated a search for them. After a thorough investigation, they arrested Rajasekhar Perumala, the doctor who performed the surgery on Vinay Kumar to remove his kidney, and Venkatesh, the mediator who cracked the deal with the victim. According to the Pendurthi PS officials, the 56-year-old surgeon from Chennai often performs kidney-related surgeries in Hyderabad.

He visited Visakhapatnam on the plan devised by the kidney racket organisers and conducted the operation. The police learnt that Vinay’s kidney was transplanted to a native of Chhatisgarh, identified as Chouhan. They stated that Venkatesh was previously involved in a similar crime related to surrogacy. The police are conducting a deeper investigation into this case.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.