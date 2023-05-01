Six persons, including a doctor of a private hospital, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the kidney racket case which was busted a couple of days ago in Visakhapatnam. Three others, including the main accused, are yet to be arrested.

According to City Police Commissioner Thrivikrama Varma, when the victim, Vinay Kumar, visited a hospital to meet his friend Srinu, the latter’s wife, Kondamma, introduced two persons – Kamaraju and Elina- to Vinay Kumar. Upon learning that Vinay was in financial troubles, the two offered him Rs. 8.50 lakh for donation of his kidney.

As some tests were required for it, they approached a lab technician, Sekhar, and got the process completed with his help.

When parents of Vinay Kumar refused for the illegal transplantation, the former left the city for Hyderabad. With Kamaraju threatening him over phone of dire consequences, the victim returned to the city.

Venkateswara Rao, the main accused in the case, along with his friends- Ramesh and Pawan- approached a doctor, Parameswara Rao, at a hospital in Pendurthi and took an operation theatre and a ward on rent. Later, they engaged two doctors and got the kidney removed from Vinay Kumar, according to the CP.

However, when Vinay Kumar was not given the total amount , he approached the police and lodged a complaint. Six of the accused in the case- Parameswara Rao, Elina, Srinu, Kondamma, Sekhar and Kamaraju- were arrested.

The remaining accused in this kidney racket, including Venkateswara Rao, would be taken into custody soon, said the Visakhapatnam CP.

