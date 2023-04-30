Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had a meeting with Telugu Desam National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence on Saturday. The discussion lasted for an hour. It was not known what transpired between the two leaders.

The Jana Sena chief is keen on avoiding a split in the opposition vote and is reportedly making efforts in that direction. Against this backdrop, the meeting between the two leaders assumed significance. This was the third meeting between Pawan and Naidu in recent times.

The two reportedly discussed the strategy to fight jointly against the government. It may be recalled here that the BJP tied up with the JSP and decided to contest the next elections jointly. Meanwhile, the meeting between Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu triggered speculation that BJP, TDP and JSP may join hands against the ruling YSRCP. With general elections scheduled for next year, parties in the State stepped up activities to reach out to voters.

On 28 April, the TDP chief participated in the grand centenary celebration of the legendary NTR. Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth attended the event as the chief guest and gave a 24-minute speech. Nandamuri Balakrishna and the TDP top brass shared the stage in Vijayawada.

