The season is back to sweat you with its sizzling temperature. Speaking of summer, Is it monotonous? This is the best time to expand your knowledge and do something interesting or to get your kids into some cool summer camps. If in case you’re confused about how to start and from where to start, just so you know, Yo! Vizag is here with a list of summer camps and courses to boost and complete your summer with a nice lemon soda.

Buckle up and enrol yourself or your kids in one of these summer camps in Vizag.

Good Good Piggy Story Telling Session

Remember you used to have a piggy bank in your childhood to save money? Now you can save your knowledge in that piggy bank as well. Good Good Piggy is organizing storytelling sessions for kids of age 4-10 years on 14 May 2023 i.e., Sunday at 11:30 am on Zoom. Good Good Piggy aims to help kids develop positive money habits at a formative age so as to set the right foundation for future financial decisions and thereby help India create a responsible and forward-looking generation. Good Good Piggy will help your kid supplement their knowledge of finances. Who knows these kids would turn into future investors? It’s the piggy bank from your childhood, reinvented for your kids.

Mode: Online

Contact: +91 99686665975 Hotline Number: +91 77996647555

Oak Tree International Pre-School Summer Camp

Looking for a fun and exciting way to keep your little ones entertained this summer? Look no further as Oak Tree International Preschool is organizing a summer camp from 24 April 2023 to 24 May 2023. The summer camp offers Arts and crafts, Dance and music, Storytime, Field trips, Coloring and drawing, Clay work, Roleplay, Fireless Cookery, Splash pool, Strategy puzzles, and Science activities. Kids can develop imaginative, artistic and social skills. The timings of the summer camp are 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Kids from 2-6 years can register themselves. Get your children to dive into the pool of activities and make their summer fun-filled and memorable.

Location: Oak International Pre School, MIG-57, H.B. Colony, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam, 530022.

Contact: 07093641056, 09000541512

VSC Summer Camp

Vishwanadh Sports Club is putting up its biggest summer camp, a plethora of activities for kids from 6-18 years. The program is available in two slots i.e., 6:00 am- 11:00 am and 3:00 pm- 7:00 pm depending upon the chosen outdoor/indoor activities. Starting from 1st May to 27th May 2023. The activities include hobby classes, entertainment, education, various competitions, etc. Kids can improve their athletic skills, make new friends and experience personal growth. Let your kids experience something new and come out of their comfort zone. The Camp starts as early as 6 am to make your mornings brighter.

Location: VSC Summer Camp, Port Trust Diamond Jubilee Stadium, Kailaspuram, Visakhapatnam.

Contact: 8886667878

Little Minds

Little Minds and Alphabetz, in collaboration, present you with an amusing Summer Camp filled with thrilling activities. This summer camp is going to be elated where learning meets fun. Little Minds and Alphabetz is organizing a list of special activities like Sculpture, Field trips, Fabric painting, and Fun with Beads along with other activities like Dance, Yoga, Zumba, Slokas, Fitness, Games, Drawing, Arts & Crafts, team activities, and western music. Get your kids enrolled to enhance their social skills and communication skills. The summer camp starts from May 1st to May 30th, from 9 am to 12 noon. Kids from 4-10 years can get enrolled at Little Minds.

Location: Beside SBI Bank, North Extension, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam, 530013.

Contact: 07702900366, 08332809888

East Coast Railway Sports Association

East Coast Railway Sports Association- Waltair is arranging a ‘Summer Camp-2023’ for a period of two months from 3rd April to 30th May. This summer coaching camp is absolutely free and will be conducted for children in two sessions in the morning and evening batches. Interested participants aged between 5-15 years can enrol in the camp. The coaching will include Boxing, Athletics, Basketball, Cricket, Badminton, Football, Shuttle, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Swimming, and Tennis. Now buckle up and get ready for this amazing summer camp.

Contact: For details and admissions, interested persons can contact VH Kiran (mobile no. 89777355229) and General Secretary R. Srinivasa Rao

Location: The Sports office, ECoRSA, Waltair, Visakhapatnam.

YMCA Summer Camp

Are you looking for something unique to pass your time? Don’t worry, YMCA has got you covered. YMCA Visakhapatnam is setting up a summer coaching camp from April 27th to May 31st for students aged between 5 and 17 years. The coaching will be provided in the following activities: Chess, Cricket, Judo, Air Gun Rifle Shooting, Table Tennis, Tennis, Karate, Skating, Drawing, Yoga, Dance, etc. It’s the best way to spend your summer, getting to learn such cool activities.

Contact: G. Swaroop, General Secretary, 0891-2755826 or 8297223480

