Children, who sweat it out during their final examinations, look for some entertainment after the strenuous preparation. For them, summer camps are the perfect platform to have some fun and frolic and also to hone their skills. To tap into the hidden talent among children and to provide them with an opportunity to shine in extra-curricular activities, some organisations in Visakhapatnam plan summer camps during the vacation period.

Book reading

Aiming at inculcating the habit of reading among government school students, the education department, in coordination with Samagra Sikshana, is set to launch an innovative programme- We love reading- from 1 May 2023. As part of the campaign, government school students will be made to visit schools as well as public libraries to browse books. They will also be encouraged to share books with their friends. A record will be maintained of the number of books read by students and also that they share with friends. The initiative will also include story-telling sessions and other such activities. Children will be imparted training in the fields during the period.

YMCA initiative

The YMCA, to keep children engaged in different activities during the vacation time, has planned summer training camps from 27 April to 31 May. The activities include cricket, basketball, chess, painting, table tennis and music. Interested children have been requested to contact YMCA for further details.

Unlimited fun

Promising a new experience to children during this summer vacation, Vishwanath Sports Club in Visakhapatnam is gearing up to hold a six-week summer camp at the port stadium from 1 May. The camp, to be held from 6 am to 11 am, will offer a memorable experience to the children, according to its organisers. The activities include indoor and outdoor games and also adventure sports like cricket, badminton, volleyball, hockey, athletics, Kho-Kho, kabbadi, basketball, archery, table tennis, chess, karate, rifle-shooting, taekwondo, dance, music, acting, and the list goes on.

Besides various organisations, private schools, which compete with their rivals during the admission time, are also holding summer camps in Visakhapatnam on their premises to attract students to join their institutions. With options aplenty, it’s time for the children to have loads of fun.

