We are already in the first week of February, and summer is just around the corner. The weather in Vizag is slowly starting to warm up and soon the hot and humid climate will make its comeback. This season can be marked as the perfect time to try out new outdoor activities. To make the best out of this summer season, we have come up with a list of fun activities one must try out in Vizag. These activities can also be a good way to beat the boredom in Vizag this summer.

Here is a list of the must-try fun activities in Vizag this summer.

Kayaking

Kayaking is a fun water sport that requires a kayak, a narrow boat, that is peddled over water using a double blade. This summer activity has numerous health benefits including improved cardiac health, and increased muscle strength. Paddling over summer waters in Vizag can be quite enjoyable. One can try out this activity with friends and family to have a good time.

Location: Livein Adventures, Kambalakonda, Visakhapatnam

Cycling

Cycling in the early summer mornings can be peaceful and relaxing. This fun activity has several positive effects as well as health benefits on our bodies. It is ideal to try out this activity when the climate gets hot and humid, and one needs some fresh air. The presence of multiple beaches in Vizag makes cycling a must-try activity.

Locations: RK Beach Road, Bheemili Beach Road, Tenneti Park road

Beach football

This list would be incomplete without a mention of a beach activity in Vizag. Enjoy this sport with a group of friends or family, for a wonderful time at the beach. Multiple activities like horseback riding, surfing, and more, can be enjoyed at the beach as well.

Locations: RK Beach, Bheemili Beach, Yarada Beach

Swimming

This water sport can be a great way to cool down during hot summer days in Vizag. Apart from having multiple physical and mental benefits, swimming also helps one get better sleep at night. Vizag has an array of outdoor and indoor pools that are open for one to use.

Locations: Aqua Sports Complex, Dolphin Swimming Pool, Vaisakhi Sports Complex

Go Karting

Go Karting is a motorsport in which one races or rides on go-karts. This sport came to the city a few years ago and Vizagites have been loving it since then. Get ready and enjoy this thrilling sport with your loved ones.

Location: A Square Go-karting, Anandapuram Junction Bus Stop

