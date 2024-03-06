The City Task Force (CTF) wing and Anandapuram Police intercepted two vehicles, transporting a massive 80 kg shipment of ganja at Boyapalem junction in Vizag on Tuesday. The joint effort resulted in the arrest of four individuals, the seizure of two vehicles, and the confiscation of six cell phones.

Visakha Deputy Commissioner of Police-1, Law and Order (DCP), Vijay Manikanta provided details of the operation in a media conference conducted at the Ananadapuram Police Station. He stated that the authorities acted on a tip-off indicating that two cars were en route to Boyapalem, with a shipment coming from Pottangi, Koraput district, Odisha state. Acting on their information, the police strategically stopped traffic signals upon learning that the vehicles were approaching Boyapalem Junction. The DCP explained that this was done to prevent the cars from getting away, as they would be forced to stop along with other vehicles on the road.

First, the pilot car – which was leading the way – was identified and intercepted ahead of the main car, which was transporting the ganja. The main car, then, incurred a slight collision with the pilot while attempting an escape. The Anandpuram Police Sub-Inspector, along with other Task Force personnel successfully captured both vehicles.

The police personnel immediately apprehended the occupants of both cars, successfully detaining four of them, while one escaped.

An inspection of the vehicles revealed 46 packets consisting of 80 kg of ganja, which was immediately seized and brought to the Anandapuram Police Station. They also confiscated six cell phones from the suspects. Three of the arrested individuals belonged to Odisha, while the other was a citizen of Kerala, stated the DCP.

Further investigations to trace the forward linkages are underway, as it has been revealed that the accused have relations individual named Premasai. Additionally, search operations are also ongoing to locate the absconding individual.

Despite increased police presence, Vizag has turned into a major hub for ganja smuggling. In the last two years, the city police have confiscated more than 10,000 kg of dry cannabis and 20 kg of hash oil. Just three days ago, a gang involved in a ganja smuggling case managed to escape after injuring three Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel during a confrontation in Srikakulam district, near Visakhapatnam.

