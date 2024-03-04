A gang involved in a ganja smuggling case, managed to flee after injuring three Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel during a confrontation in Srikakulam district, near Visakhapatnam, on 3 March 2024. The smugglers rammed their lorry into the patrolling team, prompting a hot chase by the police. The pursuit led to the interception of the lorry near Paradesipalem in Visakhapatnam. Although the gang members escaped, the police successfully seized the lorry, uncovering 13 bags, consisting approximately of 386 kg of ganja.

The incident unfolded when the SEB personnel attempted to inspect the lorry near Nemali Narayanapuram in Palasa Mandal. The driver, instead of stopping, collided with the police vehicle, injuring three officers. The injured personnel were first taken to Palasa Government Hospital and later moved to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Srikakulam.

Upon receiving the alert, Srikakulam police informed their counterparts in Anandapuram, leading to a police team being stationed at Bheemili X Road Junction. Spotting the police, the lorry driver accelerated, initiating a high-speed chase. The smugglers managed to escape after abandoning the lorry near Paradesipalem.

The Anandapuram police personnel, upon inspecting the lorry, discovered 386 kg of ganja packed in 13 bags. The vehicle was registered as a goods carrier in Rajasthan. An ongoing search operation has been launched to locate and apprehend the accused individuals. The Anandapuram police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Despite increased police patrolling, the city of Vizag has become a major transit point for ganja smugglers. Over the past two years, the city police have confiscated over 10,000 kg of dry cannabis and 20 kg of hash oil. Just last week, another ganja seizure case was registered in Visakhapatnam, involving Bigg Boss star, Shanmukh Jaswanth. Enforcement authorities consistently report that dry cannabis is the primary drug smuggled from Vizag to other states. The smugglers typically procure weed from areas along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) and transport it to other cities via road or train routes.

