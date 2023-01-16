Vizag, located on the northern tip of Andhra Pradesh, is famously known for its beaches. Apart from the vast expanses of the Bay of Bengal, the City of Destiny also boasts serene city views and rich cultural history. Vizag is a pocket-friendly beach destination, making it an ideal vacation spot that offers experiences which benefit both mentally and physically. If you haven’t experienced these, make sure to try the fun activities the next time you are in Vizag.

Check out these must-try fun activities that Vizag has to offer to get the best holiday experience.

Ropeway to Kailasagiri

The ropeway in Vizag is one of the most fun ways to get on to a hilltop. This is the first ropeway to be established in Andhra Pradesh, and also the first in the entire coastal India. The ropeway carries people to the hilltop, giving a breathtaking birds-eye view of Vizag, and is sure to make one fall in love with the city. The journey is 375m long, and takes less than 3 minutes to get to the Kailasagiri hilltop.

Speed boating at Rushikonda

The City of Destiny is loved for its long coastline, azure waters and fun activities it offers, both to tourists and locals. The APTDC offers boat rides around Rushikonda Beach, which are sure to get your adrenalin pumping. Slicing through the deep blue sea and feeling the fresh ocean breeze across your face is something you cannot miss. A trip to Vizag is incomplete without trying out speed boating.

Trekking the nearby hills

Vizag has an excellent division of hills and beaches, and trekking up the hills is one of the most loved activities by the locals. Trekking the hills surrounding the city gives splendid views, which are sure to steal your heart away. Some of the best hills to trek in Vizag are Kailasagiri Hill, Ramanaidu Hill, Dolphin Nose Hill, Ross Hill and Seethammadhara Hill.

Long drive from RK Beach to Bheemili

Long drives are known to help with relaxing the mind and easing tensions. With the company of your loved ones, enjoy an exhilarating drive from RK Beach to Bheemili Beach to truly experience the beauty of Vizag. Pack up and start your journey for a great visual experience as well as to make some unforgettable memories in the City of Destiny.

Take a tour of the tourist attractions

Vizag is one of the oldest port cities in the country and has a rich cultural past, and the same goes for some of its famous tourist attractions. Taking a tour of tourist attractions here can make one understand the significance of the city and give a good learning experience. Here are some of the famous tourist attractions in Vizag that are worth a visit- Kursura Submarine Museum, Erramatti Dibbalu, Sea Harrier Museum, Divis Bridge, and others.

