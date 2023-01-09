Vizag, known as the City of Destiny, located overlooking the Bay of Bengal, is one of India’s most underrated tourist places. With the second longest coastline in the country, the city offers some of the most scenic beach views. Undoubtedly, one of the best things about Vizag is its perfect division of hills and beaches. Hiking up hills indeed benefits us by improving our physical health, but they also give the best views of the entire city. Check these hills out to find yourself falling head over heels for Vizag all over again.

Here are some hills in Vizag that offer a breathtaking view of the city.

Kailasagiri Hill

Kailasagiri, translating to the abode of Shiva, gets its name from the 40 ft tall statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi. On the hilltop is a park that overlooks the vast blue sea as well as the lush green mountains encompassing the city. The hill offers a picturesque view of the urban sprawl, making one fall in love with Vizag immediately. The park offers other fun activities like the toy train ride, the ropeway and cable cars. Kailasagiri is open from 6 am to 7:30 pm.

Ross Hill

Ross Hill is said to have gotten its name from Monsieur Ross, a local guide who built a house on the hilltop. This location, located in the One-town area, is more famously known for its century-old church, locally known as Mary Matha Gudi. A visit to the hilltop gives a sight of the whimsical waves, as well as the Visakhapatnam Port. The Ross Hill church follows a code of silence which makes it ideal for relishing a scenic view of the coast.

Ramanaidu Hill

The Ramanaidu Hill unquestionably gives one of the finest pictures of Vizag. The view is best enjoyed on the way up to the Ramanaidu Studios, and the quote “The journey is better than destiny” stands appropriate for this spot. The hill gives an impeccable view of the sea on one side and land on the other. Ramanaidu Studios is located 18 km from RK Beach.

Dolphin Nose Hill

The Dolphin Nose Hill gets its name as it resembles the nose of a dolphin when looked at from a distance. This viewpoint is located on the waterfront and gives an upfront view of the ocean. The hill also accommodates a lighthouse that is open from 3 pm to 5 pm and charges Rs 10 per person. The hilltop presents a breathtaking picture of the entire city, a view of the beach and the port all at once.

Seethammadhara Hill

Seethammadhara is one of the most happening residential areas of Vizag, which also boasts a hill that fitness enthusiasts of the city often hike. Hiking up the hill gives a breathtaking view of the entire area of Vizag and is also ideal for capturing the sight of sunrise or sunset. A view from this hill can make one truly fall in love with Vizag all over again.

