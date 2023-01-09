There is much to explore in Andhra Pradesh. The state holds a wealth of experiences just waiting for you to take the step out and explore. Cities and important historical sites are all the rage in India. They are a cause for massive interest in our country. However, India also has an amazing variety of wildlife. Sadly, only 4.95% of our county’s land surface is protected. The wildlife sanctuaries we have are a very important part of our country since so much of our culture and religion are tied to wildlife. Wildlife sanctuaries in Andhra Pradesh are host to some of the most interesting species of animals found in India. The state has 13 wildlife sanctuaries, and they’re a proud testament to the state’s conservation efforts.

Here is a list of 6 wildlife sanctuaries in Andhra Pradesh for all nature lovers.

Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary

With its scenic, rolling grasslands that will remind you of the plains of Savanna, Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the best examples of the natural beauty of Andhra. It is located in Nandayal District and is near the border with Karnataka. It is a 40-kilometre journey from the district capital. Though the sanctuary is home to many species of plant and animal life, it is best known for being a habitat to the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard.

Sri Venkateswara Wildlife Sanctuary

Located just outside of Tirupati city, this wildlife sanctuary is spread over a total of 353 sq km. With views that will remind you of the Disney movie Jungle Book, this place will definitely invoke a sense of magic in you. Home to the globally threatened Yellow-throated Bulbul, the sanctuary also hosts many large predators like leopards, wild dogs, jackals and foxes. If you want a proper Indian wildlife adventure, Sri Venkateswara Wildlife Sanctuary should be on your list.

Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

As we all know, mangrove forests are very effective at protecting coastal areas from a variety of natural disasters that can occur as a result of storms. Mangroves also provide shelter to an amazing variety of wildlife. Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary is situated on the Godavari estuary near Kakinada. It also hosts the critically endangered white-backed vulture and the Long-billed Vulture. Coringa is 18 kilometres away from Kakinada.

Kaundinya Wildlife Sanctuary

Kaundinya is the only wildlife sanctuary in Andhra to have elephants. This sanctuary was set up when the government noticed that elephants were migrating there from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. It is now home to 78 elephants, within which you’ll also find the Kalyan Revu Waterfalls and the Kaigal Waterfalls. It is located 85 kilometres from Chittoor.

Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary

Yet another mangrove forest on our list, Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary, is located on the coastal plains of the Krishna River delta. Home to over 20 species of snakes, this mangrove boasts a diverse biodiversity. There are several reptile and mammal species, including the saltwater crocodile, fishing cats, black bucks, bears and even crested serpent eagles. The sanctuary is around 75 kilometres from Machillipatnam.

Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve

Tigers are probably one of the most well-known and beloved big cats in the world. The Indian Government has taken several measures to protect these animals over the years. Andhra proudly boasts of having the largest tiger reserve in the country with the Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve. According to an observation in 2019, there were about 48 adult Bengal Tigers in reserve at that point in time. The reserve is 191 kilometres away from Vijayawada.

