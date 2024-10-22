As a Diwali gift for women, the alliance government in the State will be launching the Deepam scheme on 31 October under which three gas cylinders in a year will be supplied to the eligible families free of cost.

Announcing this at a review meeting he had with State Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and representatives of gas companies on the free gas supply scheme at Secretariat at Velagapudi on 21 October, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the government was committed to the welfare of women. Pointing out that it was one among the Super Six Guarantees promised during the election campaign, Chandrababu Naidu said it was a step forward in the fulfillment of the promises.

“Despite facing financial crisis, the government has decided to go ahead with implementation of the scene. All the eligible families will get the facility,” said the Chief Minister.

The process of free gas cylinder booking will begin on 24 October and distribution will commence on 31 October, according to the Chief Minister. He directed the officials to ensure implementation of the scheme as a Diwali gift for women in a transparent way.

Earlier, Civil Supplies Secretary Veerapandyan made a PowerPoint presentation on the implementation of the scheme. According to him, the free gas supply scheme will cost exchequer over Rs 2,680 crore per year additionally.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu