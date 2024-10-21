Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan announced his personal aid of Rs 1 lakh to the family members of the diarrhoea victims at Gurla in Vizianagaram district on 21 October.

Pawan Kalyan made the announcement after visiting the diarrhoea patients at the Gurla Primary Health Centre. He also talked to the family members of the victims and the villagers.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the drinking water source at SSR Peta near Gurla and enquired the District Collector about the cause and spread of the disease.

Later, talking to the media, Pawan Kalyan said the government would announce financial aid for the kin of the victims after getting a report from the authorities concerned.

Observing that water being supplied to Gurla from the Champavathi River got adulterated, the Deputy Chief Minister alleged the previous government failed to supply protected drinking water to the people.

Earlier in the morning, Pawan Kalyan arrived at the Visakhapatnam airport and proceeded to Gurla, Vizianagaram by road. At the airport, the Deputy Chief Minister was received by District Collector M N Harendra Prasad, other officials and leaders of alliance parties.

It may be mentioned here that six persons so far died of diarrhoea in Gurla village of Vizianagaram district. After returning from Gurla, Pawan Kalyan visited the Rushikonda palace which was built by the previous government.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu