Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that Amaravati is the one and only capital of Andhra Pradesh as it is centrally located in the State. Speaking after relaunching the capital work at Uddandarayunipalem in Tulluru mandal of Amaravati on 19 October, the Chief Minister said that Visakhapatnam would be developed as the financial capital, while a bench of High Court would be set up in Kurnool.

The Chief Minister performed ‘puja’ on the premises of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) building marking the relaunch of the capital works.

Work on the seven-storey building of CRDA was taken up in 2017 by the then TDP government with Rs 160 crore. When the YSRCP came to power in 2019, the work was stopped.

Claiming credit for the development of Cyberabad city when the State was united, Chandrababu Naidu said: “Now we are going to rewrite the history.”

The state had faced several problems when it was bifurcated, the Chief Minister said adding land was acquired after convincing farmers. Now, the work on capital should progress at a fast pace, he said.

Stating that he sought a bullet train for the State to run connecting Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Amaravati.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu