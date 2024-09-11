In a major road accident near Chilakavaripakalu in Devarapalli mandal of East Godavari district after midnight on 10 September, seven persons were killed and two injured after a mini truck overturns.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a cashew seed-laden mini-lorry overturned after its driver losing control over the ill-fated vehicle. Ten persons, including driver, was in the vehicle when the accident occurred. While seven persons were crushed to death under the cashew seed bags, two others injured severely.

One of the injured was identified as Madhu, while the identity of another is yet to be established. The dead were identified as D Burayya, T Satyanarayana, P Chinamusalayya, K Krishna, K Sattipandu, and T Krishna of Thadimalla and B Prasad who belonged to Katakoteswaram.

The accident occurred while the truck was on its way to Thadimalla in East Godavari from Borrampalem in Eluru district after loading cashew seeds. Following information, DSP Devakumar and his staff rushed to the spot.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu