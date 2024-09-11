On the evening of 10 September 2024, a rowdy sheeter made quite a ruckus at the main gate of Visakhapatnam Central Jail. Videos and photos of the incident have been going viral on social media platforms.

The man has been identified as Patiwada Gaurishankar, aged 34, from Pedjarlapet, an accused in several murder cases. The viral video footage showed the man misbehaving with police officials, swearing at them and even threatening to physically attack them. The incident took place while he was returning from a court appearance in Gajuwaka. The matter has reportedly been brought to the attention of the Central Jail Superintendent, and action will be taken against the accused in this regard. Currently, a video of this incident is going viral on social media.

According to a report on Eenadu, the accused is an alcohol addict and was causing chaos while demanding alcohol. After being taken inside the Visakhapatnam Central Jail, he reportedly broke some glass and had to be taken to King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment. He reportedly behaves this way when experiencing alcohol withdrawal.

