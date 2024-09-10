In response to the call given by various trade unions demanding the merger of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with SAIL and the continuation of the plant in the public sector as opposed to privatization, a rasta roko was staged at the Gajuwaka junction in the city on 10 September.

Activists of the Left parties, various trade unions and Congress, led by their leaders took part in the agitation in large numbers. They raised slogans against the central and State governments for taking no initiative on the steel plant issue. Tension prevailed for a while at the junction as the vehicular traffic came to a halt due to the agitation.

AITUC district executive committee member K Satyanarayana, AIYF district president Atchutapuram Rao, district Mahila Samakhya leader Vanajakshi and other leaders were taken into custody at the rasta roko protesting the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Later, the arrested leaders were taken to the Gajuwaka police station. Meanwhile, the demand for the merger of the steel plant with SAIL is gaining pace.

The Steel Executives Association (SEA) has also made a similar demand. Its general secretary KVD Prasad told the media on 9 September that the company was in crisis and the government should come to its rescue.

Pointing out that over 30,000 permanent and contract workers had not been given salaries for the past three months, Prasad urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to mount pressure on the Centre to extend a helping hand to the plant.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu